California Wahoos club slates workout/tryout
The California Wahoos baseball program has scheduled a workout/tryout for Sept. 7 at Elks Field.
The session is set to begin at 10 a.m. and run no later than 3 p.m. The session is free.
The workout is for returning players. The tryout is for any new players. Players from the high school graduating class from 2020-2023 and who are from Southern California or the Central Coast are eligible.
In order to pre-register, send the following information to Vince Sagisi at vsagisi@gmail.com:
Player's name: Bat: Throw: Height: Weight: Name of High School: High School Class Year: Player Cell: Player Email: Father's Name: Father Cell: Father Email: Mother's Name: Mother Cell: Mother Email:.
Main Event Junior Golf Tour
The Main Event Junior Golf Tour is scheduled is coming to the Central Coast starting Nov. 9-10, with a tournament being held at La Purisima.
The tour is for elite boy golfers aged 14-18 from Santa Barbara County and was designed for college-bound junior players.
La Purisima Golf Club, near Lompoc, was selected as it is a US Open qualifying site.
This tour is for golfers who have a established Handicap of 9.5 or less and the fields will max out at 32 players at each event. Registration is first-come, first serve and the tour is ranked by Junior Golf Scoreboard and Global Junior Golf Scoreboard and every tournament will affect ranking status.
The tour is a performance-based prize fund model that offers each of the top-five players gift cards not to exceed $750 per event.
The winner of each tournament receives a $750 gift card, second gets $425, third $375, four $200 and fifth $125.
This gifts are approved By the USGA, CIF and doesn’t affect the amateur status of the junior golfer.
To sign up, there is a $50 membership fee that runs through December 31, 2020. Each tournament is $300 for members and $315 for non-members.
Registration is now open but deadlines vary depending on the event.
La Purisima is one of two courses on the tour, the other in Madera at the DragonFly Golf Course, with dates on Oct. 26-27, Nov. 16-17, Dec. 14-15, Jan. 25-26, Feb. 22-23, March 21-22 and April 25-26.
The La Purisima dates are Nov. 9-10, Dec. 7-8, Jan. 18-19, Feb. 15-16, March 14-15 and April 18-19.
Those interested in playing in or sponsoring the tournament can email themaineventjuniorgolftour@gmail.com.
Saints Golf Classic
The seventh annual Saints Golf Classic will take place Sept. 21 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The format is a four-person scramble. Golfers can enter as individuals or as a team. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
The $125 fee per player includes green fees, range balls and cart, a box lunch, and a goodie bag at check-in.
Proceeds will be designated to benefit boys and girls golf teams at Santa Maria High School.
There will be a closest to the pin, a long drive and other on-course contests. Prizes will include a new car for a hole-in-one. Corporate sponsorships are available.
Entry forms, sponsorship donations and payments can be sent to Santa Maria High School GOLF, attn. Jay Cheney, 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
For more information, contact Cheney at 1-805-878-2296 or Brian Wallace at 1-805-294-2953.
Boys & Girls Club basketball registration
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast is now taking registrations online for winter basketball at bgc-sports.org.
The league is open to all current kindergarten to eighth-grade boys and girls.
Games will be played in Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Game days/nights will be on Thursday and Saturday and games will start Nov. 23.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at (805) 354-7431 or email at JNay@bgccentralcoast.org.
Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament
Registration is now underway for the 41st annual Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament.
The tournament will be held over this Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School.
Preliminary rounds will be played Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Sunday’s finals at the Country Club begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The prize money in the open divisions has increased this year from $25,000 to $30,000. The open divisions include men’s and women’s singles and doubles competition.
In the NTRP divisions, championships will be held in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles.
This tournament annually features some of the top touring and college players including several local standouts.
Admission is free at all three venues.