Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament
The Five Cities squad will host the Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, which will take place July 22-27.
The tourney is a double elimination one.
Games July 22-26 will take place at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande. The championship round will take place July 27 at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
The championship round will begin at 10 a.m. that day. if necessary, there will be a 1 p.m. game (or the start will be approximately 30 minutes after the finish of the 10 a.m. game) to determine the tournament champion.
The tournament winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tournament because its 13U team won the Babe Ruth World Series in 2018, earning the first Babe Ruth World Series championship ever for a Central Coast team.
Tournament teams include Five Cities, Central California, Arizona, Utah North, Northern California, Utah South, Hawaii, Southern California No. 2, Nevada and Southern California No. 1.
Five Cites will play Utah South at 7 p.m. July 22 in the first round. Other first-round games that day will include Central California vs. Arizona at 10 a.m., Utah North vs. Northern California at 1 p.m., and Hawaii against Southern California No. 2 at 4 p.m.
So Cal No. 1 and Nevada received first-round byes.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Orcutt Academy openings
Orcutt Academy has openings for a head varsity football coach, a varsity dance coach, a junior varsity girls volleyball coach and a junior varsity boys soccer coach.
Applicants can email at CMckenzie@orcutt-schools.net for more information.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
VCA sports camps
Valley Christian Academy is hosting a volleyball camp July 8-10.
The cost is $85.
Contact VCA's athletic director Pete Fortier at (805) 260-5951 or visit vcalions.com for more information.