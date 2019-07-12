3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.
Sports display at the Santa Maria Elks scheduled for Sunday
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History club and the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame has put together and all-sports memorabilia display scheduled for Sunday, July 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, at 1309 North Bradley.
"Come on down, meet some of the athletes and enjoy an array of sports memorabilia featuring some of Santa Maria Valley's great sports figures of the past," Elks member Eddie Navarro said.
There will be pictures and items from football, baseball, basketball, boxing and other sports on display at the event. Those interested in bringing sports items to share and display for the day are welcome.
Contact Eddie Navarro at (805) 720-3581 for more information or to answer any questions.
Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament
The Five Cities squad will host the Babe Ruth 14U Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament, which will take place July 22-27.
The tourney is a double elimination one.
Games July 22-26 will take place at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande. The championship round will take place July 27 at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium.
The championship round will begin at 10 a.m. that day. if necessary, there will be a 1 p.m. game (or the start will be approximately 30 minutes after the finish of the 10 a.m. game) to determine the tournament champion.
The tournament winner will advance to the Babe Ruth World Series.
Five Cities earned the right to host the tournament because its 13U team won the Babe Ruth World Series in 2018, earning the first Babe Ruth World Series championship ever for a Central Coast team.
Tournament teams include Five Cities, Central California, Arizona, Utah North, Northern California, Utah South, Hawaii, Southern California No. 2, Nevada and Southern California No. 1.
Five Cites will play Utah South at 7 p.m. July 22 in the first round. Other first-round games that day will include Central California vs. Arizona at 10 a.m., Utah North vs. Northern California at 1 p.m., and Hawaii against Southern California No. 2 at 4 p.m.
So Cal No. 1 and Nevada received first-round byes.