Free football youth camp at SMHS, PVHS
Santa Maria High School and Pioneer Valley is hosting a pair of two-day youth camps next week.
The camps are free and open to all kids not yet in high school.
Santa Maria High will host the camp on July 29-30 from 6 to 8 p.m. on both days. Pioneer Valley will host the camp on Aug. 1-2 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on both days.
A parent or guardian must sign participants in at both clinics.
Participants can also register for the Santa Maria Youth Football League, which is now offering late registration. Only completed applications will be accepted.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking for people to fill the following coaching positions;
A head coach for the boys junior varsity water polo team, a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team, an assistant coach for the junior varsity baseball team and an assistant coach for the varsity baseball team.
Send an email to acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.
Cabrillo Hall of Fame dinner announced
Cabrillo High has unveiled Friday, Aug. 2 as the date of the 2019 Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony and has invited CHS family members past, present and future.
Between 5:50 to 6 p.m. will be the photo sessions for the 2019 class. Social hour is held from 6 p.m to 6:30, when dinner will be served.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All proceeds will be benefit the CHS football program. For more information, contact Valerie Robison at 805-722-8437 or Theresa Irons at 805-742-2892.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria extended
Rancho Maria Golf Club's special offer honoring veterans has been extended.
Originally scheduled to run Fridays through the end of July, the offer has been so well received that the club is extending it through the end of the year.
The club is also adding law enforcement and first responders to the list of people eligible to play a round of golf on Fridays for $29.
The special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.