Get up and get moving.
It’s the way to improve your health and hundreds of local children are on the move, beginning to enjoy the benefits of the SpeedSac Cross Training System.
Created by Orcutt’s Monte Nash, the SpeedSac Cross Training System is designed to help anyone, regardless of age, size or athletic ability.
“This is a safe way to exercise,” Nash said while taking part in Thursday’s session at Ontiveros Elementary School on Santa Maria’s north side. “This works with all people, from kids to grownups, and it works for all athletes and non-athletes as well.”
It’s part of what Nash calls his I.M.F.A.S.T.program — In Motion Functional Strength Training.
“It’s basically moving with resistance through space,” said Nash. “We put people into a harness, a tow strap, and they pull sandbags (the SpeedSac) across a gym floor or, in the case of these students, across a playing field outside the school. You really can do it anywhere you have a little space. You can use it on any floor. The SpeedSacs won't scratch the floor.”
The soft SpeedSac bags typically hold 10 pounds of sand and, for older people, two or three bags can be used simultaneously, customized so that no one is pulling more weight than they can safely handle.
“We also adjust the distance depending on each kid’s age and size,” said Nash. “Typically, fifth and sixth graders will repeat 35-yards runs while third and fourth grade kids will pull the Speedsac about 25-yards. So they’re not pulling too much weight while also allowing all the kids, regardless of age, to participate at the same time.”
And the bags can be used in other ways — with pushups, squats or any exercise while holding the weighted bags.
“This really works your muscles,” said Nash. “You muscles get hungry and that improves your breathing, legs and circulation. It also improves your range of motion. It gives you a better platform to build muscle.”
Nash has now brought his training system to several Santa Maria and Guadalupe elementary schools along with El Camino Junior High.
“I had been working mostly with high school and college kids as well as adults,” said Nash. “It just made sense to bring it to the elementary and junior highs to get the kids started early.”
And it doesn’t take a lot of time.
“Too many kids go home from school, sit down on the couch and play video games on their tablets,” said Nash. “This is easy and it's fun.”
Nash recommends at least one one-hour workout every week.
“Just one workout and the children will see noticeable benefits,” said Nash. “Twice a week is even better and you can do it more often but they’ll see results if they stay with it at least once a week.”
Nash is working with the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria which oversees after school programs at Ontiveros, Oakley, Fairlawn and Robert Bruce elementary schools along with El Camino Junior High.
“We’re working with the Boys & Girls Club to combat childhood obesity,” said Nash.
“Monte came to us and explained how it works,” said Roberto Rodriguez, the Boys & Girls Club Chief Operating Officer. “He trained our staff, showed us how to implement the lessons and donated the equipment. The kids really enjoy it.”
“Physical Education is just one part of our ASES (After School Education and Safety) program and we’re making this part of our P.E. program,” said Nestor Frausto, the Boys & Girls Club Area Director who oversees the program. “Monte has it set up so that no child is pulling too much weight. The big thing is this keeps the kids active and helps make P.E. meaningful.”
“We wondered how non-athletically trained kids would respond to the training and they all like it,” said Nash. “I think this will also help them make better decisions about their life, their health and their diet.”
The Speedsac training program is currently being used at nine area schools in Santa Maria and Guadalupe serving approximately 750 children every day. Nash expects SpeedSac training will reach 2,000 local students this year.
“We’re working with the California Endowment. There are currently in 14 healthy communities statewide and Santa Maria is one of them,” said Nash. “It’s our first year partnering with the Boys & Girls Club. We’re hoping to go national and take it to every Boys & Girls Club across the nation.”