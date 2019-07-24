Josiah Cabreros of Five Cities tries to slide around the tag of Hawaii shortstop Rylan Miyasaki during the Babe Ruth 14-year-old Pacific Southwest Regional tournament at Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Five Cities infielder Marc Byrum can't find the handle on the throw during a steal attempt at second during the Babe Ruth 14-year-old Pacific Southwest Regional tournament at Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Iolani starting pitcher Ethan Nakamura look for the sign by his catcher during the Babe Ruth 14-year-old Pacific Southwest Regional tournament at Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Travis Ujimori scores the second run of the game for Iolani during the Babe Ruth 14-year-old Pacific Southwest Regional tournament at Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Peter Klein, Contributor
Hawaii pitcher Ethan Nakamura delivers a pitch to a Five Cities hitter during Wednesday's game.
Iolani has halted the Five Cities 14U All-stars' 2019 winning streak at 18.
After winning 18 games without a loss this year, the host team fell 2-0 Wednesday night to the Hawaii state champion in a Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional winner's bracket semifinal in front of an overflow crowd at Porter Field at the Soto Sports Complex in Arroyo Grande.
Five Cities won the Babe Ruth 13U World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas, last year. Five Cities manager Michael Afzali said 10 players from that squad are on his 14U team this year.
Iolani, the designated home team, scored a run without getting a hit in the fourth inning Wednesday night and scored without getting a hit in the sixth. Lead-off batter Brandon Wada scored an unearned run on an Ethan Nakamura ground out in the fourth inning. Lead-off batter Travis Ujimori came home on a Rylen Miyasaki safety squeeze in the sixth.
Wada reached base on an error in the fourth inning. Five Cities relief pitcher Mikey Afzali hit Ujimori with a pitch in the sixth.
"We knew that's what they did. They play small ball. That's what they did last year," when Five Cities beat the Hawaii representative twice in the regional championship round, said Michael Afzali, Mikey Afzali's father.
"They have three or four players back from that team. It's a pretty new team. They don't have any real power hitters. We knew they were going to do (the squeeze). We'd seen them do it before."
Five Cities knew what was coming in the sixth. The host team just couldn't stop it. Ujimori put down a well-placed bunt, a few feet in front of home plate, and Mikey Afzali's only play was to first base.
Iolani won despite getting just two hits, both of them singles against Five Cities starter Ty Scrudato in the third. Scrudato worked five innings. The Hawaii state champion will play Hamilton of Chandler, Arizona, at 6 p.m. Thursday in the winner's bracket final.
A tournament spokesman said most of the Chandler players come from Hamilton High School, and the team goes by Hamilton.
The winner will advance to the championship round, which will take place at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium on Saturday. Five Cities will play Central California state champion Lodi at 12 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
Five Cities is hoping for some deja vu.
"We had to win twice (in the regional championship round) last year," said Michael Afzali. The locals did just that, then came through the loser's bracket to become the first San Luis Obispo County team to win a Babe Ruth World Series.
"These boys are resilient," said Michael Afzali. "We just have to come ready to play tomorrow."
If Five Cities is to make it to the 14U World Series, which will be in Alabama, the locals will have to get past Lodi Thursday, win back-to-back elimination games Friday then win twice in the championship round Saturday.
Iolani starter Nakamura turned Five Cities away when the host team had the bases loaded with one out in the fourth inning and again after Carter Ammons and James Bishop started the Five Cities fifth with consecutive singles.
Iolani third baseman Cole Youamine fielded a Ryan Tayman ground ball and started a third-to-home-to-first double play to end the Five Cities fourth.
Five Cities batters got four balls down in the outfield in the fifth, but the host team couldn't score. After the consecutive Ammons and Bishop singles, Iolani got a force out at third. A ball off the bat of Scrudato landed just in front of left fielder Ujimori, but Bishop had to hold between second and third in case the ball was caught, and Ujimori threw him out for a force at third.
Kaden Tynes grounded a ball sharply into short right field, but Brock Makishima threw him out at first for the third out.
Nakamura gave up just five hits but he hit four batters, the last one being Rodriguez who led off the sixth. Tyler Young came on after that, and the left-hander finished the job with two innings of perfect relief.
"No complaints," Michael Afzali said. "Ty pitched great."
Consecutive third-inning singles by Cole Ide and Koa Siu, a walk and two hit batsmen were the only blemishes against Scrudato.
