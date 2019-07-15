LONATO del GARDA, Italy – Solvang’s Ashley Carroll became the first U.S. female shooter to win a world trap championship since 1999, a result that could propel her to a first Olympics in 2020.
Carroll, a 24-year-old Santa Ynez High School graduate competing at her seventh worlds, beat China’s Wang Xiaojing, the 2018 World silver medalist, by one target in the final while hitting 42 of 50 targets overall. The last U.S. woman to earn world gold in the event was Cindy Gentry two decades ago.
Carroll entered the shotgun championships in Lonato del Garda, Italy, ranked eighth in the world with a previous best world champs finish of sixth in 2017.
Carroll is no stranger to success having won the World Cup Gold Medal in 2018 and US national championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and a junior national championship in 2014.