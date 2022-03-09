Things went from good to bad for the St. Joseph softball team Wednesday.
The Knights were up 2-0 before a pair of Templeton home runs tied the game at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.
Just like that, the Eagles had stolen all the momentum. The Knights, however, weathered the storm just fine.
St. Joseph scored four times in the bottom of the fifth and four more times in the sixth to grab a 10-2 Mountain League win over Templeton at their home field at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt.
The Knights improved to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in Mountain League play with the win. Templeton dropped to 2-1 and 0-1.
St. Joseph struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second. Taylor Mediano led off the inning with a single before a fielder's choice, a groundout and an error on a Lizzette Carlos grounder turned into a Dylan Prandini run.
St. Joseph went up 2-0 when Danielle Pirnat's line drive double brought Carlos home later in the second.
Templeton freshman Maddie Barbour then crushed a pitch to right field for Templeton's first run with one out in the fourth. Izzie Crowne then tied the game with another homer, this one coming with two outs in the fifth.
St. Joseph didn't let the score remain tied for long. In the bottom of the fifth inning, starting pitcher Charli Ray Escobedo laid down a perfectly-placed bunt. Alani Mott's throw got away from Barbour at first base, allowing Seleny Chavez to score.
Mediano then singled home Escobedo to put the Knights up 4-2. Carlos later doubled home Jordan Thomas and Dylan Prandini to give the Knights a 6-2 cushion.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Knights loaded the bases on a Mya Rae Gutierrez single, an error and a walk. Mediano then cleared the bases with a hard ground ball double for a 9-2 St. Joseph lead.
Dezirae Marroquin then singled home Cali Gamble for the game's final run.
Mediano then got a strikeout and two groundouts to end the game in the top of the seventh inning.
Mediano went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the win. Chavez, Escobedo and Prandini each scored twice. Escobedo and Marroquin each had two hits.
The Knights out-hit the Eagles 12-8 and Templeton committed three errors while the Knights didn't commit any.
Escobedo went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out two. Mediano closed out the game and earned the win, going 2 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and no earned runs while striking out two.
They combined to issue just one walk on the day.
Templeton sophomore Alyssa Moore took the loss, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing nine hits and six runs (four earned), while striking out one. Audrey McClure pitched 1 1/3 innings for the Eagles and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Crowne went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for the Eagles, the only Templeton player with multiple hits.
St. Joseph is set to play at Arroyo Grande on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in another Mountain League game. Templeton will host Paso Robles then.
The Knights went 22-7 overall last year and won the Ocean League title with a 15-2 record. The Knights lost star pitcher/infielder Brianna Muñoz, who's now leading the Hancock College softball team this year as a freshman.
Boys volleyball
St. Joseph 3, Templeton 0
The Knights rolled to a win over the Eagles on Tuesday.
Gavin Galanski led the way, hitting 15 kills while coming up with seven digs and two aces. Will Hartman added 10 digs, nine assists, two kills and two aces.
Braeden Rapozo led the Knights in assists with 16. He also had three digs, two kills and two aces.
Baseball
St. Bonaventure 4, Dunn 1
Dunn coach Josh Roberts said Seraphs starting pitcher JD Goodcase, a senior, shut down the Earwigs on Tuesday. He pitched 6 1/3 innings, striking out 12.
Dunn's Spencer Troise managed the only hit for the Earwigs, a single in the top of the fourth inning.
Troise was Dunn's starting pitcher. The junior pitched well, going five innings, striking out five and giving up two earned runs. Makani Nabarro pitched the sixth inning for us.
With the loss, Dunn falls to 0-1 in the Tri-Valley League and is now 3-1 on the season. St. Bonaventure is now 1-0 in the Tri-Valley League and 2-8 for the season.
The Earwigs are at home on Friday against St. Bonaventure. First pitch is at 3:30 p.m.