These Knights are pretty darn good.
St. Joseph scores a monster Mountain League win Wednesday afternoon in a softball game played at St. Louis de Montfort in Orcutt.
Taylor Mediano's walk-off home run powered the Knights over Paso Robles 5-3 in eight innings, erasing a 3-0 deficit, to pull even with the Bearcats atop the league standings.
The Knights and Bearcats are now both tied for first at 9-3 in Mountain League play. The Knights are 17-6 overall. Paso Robles drops to 15-7 on the season. Arroyo Grande beat Righetti 13-0 on Wednesday to also up its league record to 9-3. The Eagles are 12-9-1 overall.
Mediano, St. Joseph's dynamite freshman, had another performance well beyond her years. Mediano pitched all eight innings for the Knights, giving up just four hits and one earned run while striking out four. Mediano threw 154 pitches and pitched around five walks.
Then, with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Mediano decided she was down pitching for the day, hitting a home run to center field, also scoring teammate Seleny Chavez.
Danielle Pirnat went 2-for-3 for the Knights with a run and an RBI. Lizsette Carlos had a hit and a run and Dezirae Rodriguez had an RBI single.
Paso Robles senior Jaiden Ralston took a hard-luck loss. The right-hander threw all 7 2/3 innings and struck out 15 St. Joseph batters.
The Bearcats went up 3-0 with three runs in the top of the fifth inning, with Ashlyn Domingos driving in their third run after Emma Phillips' RBI single made it 2-0. Andie Dizon had an RBI single for the Bearcats' first run.
In the bottom of the fifth, Desirae Marroquin and Lizzette Carlos singled before Jaylee Cantu drew a two-out walk to put two runners on for the Knights. Ashley Kober came into pinch run for Cantu and Pirnat then smacked a hard ground ball back to Ralston that plated Carlos. Kober then scored on Rodriguez's RBI single. Chavez then hit a hard grounder to the shortstop, resulting in an error that brought Pirnat into score and tie the game.
Paso Robles loaded the bases in the top of the eighth inning against Mediano, using a walk, an error and an intentional walk. But the Knights got out of it. Chavez turned a 4-2 putout at home to prevent a Paso Robles run from scoring for the first out. Chavez then caught a line drive off the bat of Dizon and threw to first for an inning-ending double play.
St. Joseph won despite committing seven errors on defense. Paso Robles committed four errors.
The Knights had six hits. They play at Paso Robles on Friday at 4:30 p.m. before closing out the regular season with two games against Righetti next week.
Arroyo Grande 13, Righetti 0
The Eagles scored seven in the first inning and cruised from there, pounding out 14 hits in the win.
Ali Lewis went 3-for-4 with a run and Ella Stennett went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBIs and a home run.
Tori Salazar and Areanna Rivas each had a hit for Righetti.
Pioneer Valley 3, Nipomo 2 (Tuesday)
Jazmyn Molina earned the win for the Panthers, throwing a complete game three-hitter and striking out five. Molina gave up just two earned runs. She needed just 78 pitches, walking just one batter.
Mila Dolores had a home run for Pioneer Valley and Adriana Padilla and Molina each had RBIs. Padilla had a triple.
Baseball
San Luis Obispo 6, St. Joseph 3
Caden Cuccia and AJ Simmons each went 2-for-4 for the Knights. Cuccia had a run.
Jack Ferguson had an RBI single. Ethan Mansfield threw the first three innings, allowing three hits while striking out two.
Chris Miller threw the next three, allowing three hits while striking out three.
Righetti 1, Templeton 0
The Warriors bounced back from Monday's defeat to beat the Eagles at home as Ricky Smith threw a complete game shutout and Brodie Miller drove in the winning run.
The Warriors are now 22-2 on the season and 12-2 in the Mountain League. Templeton will host Righetti Friday at 4:30 p.m. to wrap up the three-game series. The Warriors then have a three-game series against Paso Robles starting May 9.
Volleyball
St. Joseph to host Nipomo Thursday
St. Joseph will host Nipomo in the quarterfinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 playoffs Thursday night.
The Knights beat Morro Bay 25-17, 25-12 and 25-9 on Tuesday as Lucas Mayes had 10 kills, three digs and two blocks.
Braeden Rapozo had 26 assists, six digs, three blocks and one ace. Gavin Galanski added nine kills, six digs, two aces and a block.
Thursday night's quarterfinal game is set for 6 p.m. The winner will play the winner of the No. 3 Reedley-No. 6 Arroyo Grande game in the semifinals.
Boys tennis, CIF-SS Div. 4 playoffs
Santa Ynez 17, El Monte Arroyo 1
The Pirates beat Arroyo Wednesday in El Monte.
"We played solid from top to bottom today and it was a great team win," said Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson. "In singles, Luke Lockhart was on fire. He played an amazing set against Arroyo’s No.1 coming from being down 0-2 to win 6-2. Luke won his other two sets 6-0, 6-0."
In doubles, the Pirates' No. 1 team of Charlie Hoose and Micah Thomas was perfect, winning 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
The Pirates are now 17-5 overall and play again Friday against either Magnolia or Fullerton