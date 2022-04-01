The Righetti softball team scored back-to-back wins with Friday's 4-2 victory at Atascadero.
The Warriors beat Atascadero 4-1 on Wednesday and are now 3-14 and 3-4 in Mountain League play after the two wins over the Greyhounds.
Jordyne Sarellano threw a complete game, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts. Maddie Millan went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie. Elli Ryan and Areanna Rivas had two hits each.
The Warriors have two games against Templeton next week, starting with Wednesday's road game. They then host Templeton on April 8.
Arroyo Grande 7, St. Joseph 4
After a thrilling 1-0 win over the Eagles on Wednesday, Arroyo Grande struck back to beat the Knights on Friday.
Arroyo Grande's Alissa Lewis drove in five runs, including a walk-off grand slam with the Eagles down 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh.
Taylor Mediano struck out 12 for the Knights in Wednesday's win and threw five innings and struck out five on Friday. Dezirae Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a homer and Charli Ray Escobedo also homered for the Knights.
Baseball
Cabrillo 9, Santa Ynez 6
The Conqs scored three times in the sixth to beat the Pirates Friday.
Santa Ynez got off to a solid start with a 6-0 lead after two innings, but both physical and mental errors cost the Pirates, said coach Warren Dickey.
Cabrillo stormed back with a five-run third to get back in it.
"They battled and put the ball in play," Dickey said. "We lost our mental focus and allowed it to affect our play."
Owen Hunt and Caleb Cassidy had two hits each for the Pirates.
Santa Ynez is 11-6 and 4-5 in Channel League play.
Lompoc beat Santa Barbara 4-3 on Friday.
Theaker signs with Washington State
Allan Hancock College football standout, Colton Theaker, has signed on to continue his academic and athletic career at Washington State University next season.
"I took a visit to Washington State when I was in high school, and I was blown away by their environment and campus. It's always been a school that I've dreamed about playing at," shared Theaker.
The Arroyo Grande native spent one season with the Bulldogs as the team's primary kicker and punter. He contributed 45 points throughout the season after going 8-for-18 on field goal attempts and successfully completing 21-of-22 PAT attempts. His longest successful field goal attempt came from 50 yards out at Long Beach City College in November. Theaker was also responsible for two game-winning kicks throughout the season. He received numerous honors for his efforts after the season concluded, including being named a First Team All-League selection, a First Team CCCFCA All-American honoree, and an SCFA Scholar-Athlete. Prior to joining the AHC squad, Theaker spent one season with Cal Poly (SLO) where he saw action in 11 games as a true freshman. He is one of just five kickers in Cal Poly's Division I history to make 100 percent of his PATs.
"Coming to Allan Hancock was one of the best decisions I've ever made. It provided me with a platform to get my grades where they needed to be, have recent game film, and gave me access to a coaching staff that was willing to do anything to help me get to the next level. I almost didn't come to AHC, but Coach Seth Damron convinced me to come here at the last minute. I'm very thankful that he did and I wouldn't be in the position that I am today if I didn't come here to play first. Coach Damron's trust in me made playing here an extremely enjoyable time and a great learning experience," added Theaker. "Also, I want to give a special thanks to Coach Atencio. He's always had my best interest at heart and kept my spirits high every practice. He always keeps it real with me and I really respect that. I'm also extremely thankful for my academic advisors as well as the entire coaching, training, and equipment staff at Hancock. I'm very proud to be a Bulldog."
Washington State, located in Pullman, is a Division I member of the NCAA and competes in the Pac-12 Conference.