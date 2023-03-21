032123 Righetti Softball 01
Righetti's Maddie Millan went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Warriors in a win over San Luis Obispo.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Righetti softball team has registered its first win this season.

Tori Salazar went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Warriors (1-3) who beat San Luis Obispo 5-1 at Righetti Friday in a non-league game.

Maddie Millan went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Warriors. Seriniti Lopez was 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

