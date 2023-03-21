The Righetti softball team has registered its first win this season.
Tori Salazar went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs for the Warriors (1-3) who beat San Luis Obispo 5-1 at Righetti Friday in a non-league game.
Maddie Millan went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Warriors. Seriniti Lopez was 4-for-4 at the plate and scored three runs.
Pioneer Valley 1, Nipomo 0
The Panthers (4-3-1, 1-0) got just two hits off Nipomo's Kate Barnett, but a run in the fifth was enough to lift Pioneer Valley to a win at home Monday to open its Ocean League campaign.
The Titans dropped to 1-4, 0-1.
Lompoc 17, Santa Maria 0 (5 innings)
Lola Soukup went 4-for-4, and Cheyanne Cordova, Natalie Aguilar and Rianna Stouppe all homered, as the Braves (5-1) rolled to a non-league victory against the Saints (1-4) at Santa Maria Friday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Soukup, Cordova, Aguilar and Savannah Rounds all had multiple hits for Lompoc. Cordova and Alexandra Brooks combined for the shutout. Cordova pitched the first three innings.
After winning their first five games of the season, the Knights dropped to 5-3 with losses at a Monterey County tournament last weekend.
St. Joseph lost 1-0 in eight innings to Salinas, 3-0 to Fresno Central and 9-2 to Hollister.
Seleny Chavez went 2-for-2 for the Knights against Salinas. St. Joseph stats for the Knights' other two games were unavailable.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santa Ynez 3, Arroyo Grande 0
The Pirates beat the first-place Eagles in a league match at Santa Ynez Monday.
Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen won 21-14, 21-16 at No. 1 for the Pirates. Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover won 21-11, 17-21, 15-11 at No. 2, and Sadie Lishman and Helina Pecile took a 21-18, 21-20 win at No. 3.
"The girls played some gritty volleyball today," said Santa Ynez coach Mellissa Rogers. "Arroyo Grande is a physical team with talent and depth, and the girls did a great job of controlling the ball and capitalizing on opportunities when available."
Last week, Arroyo Grande edged San Luis Obispo 2-1. Wins by Tana Long and Ella Pierce in the No. 1 match, and Grace Willkomm and Emma Strickland at No. 2 lifted the Eagles to the victory.
The San Luis Obispo girls and boys racked up team wins in this meet at Nipomo High School Saturday. The Tigers scored 198 points in the girls meet and 120 points in the boys meet.
Top area teams included the Arroyo Grande boys with a third-place finish with 72 points, the Lompoc boys with a fourth-place finish with 47 and the Santa Ynez girls with a fifth-place finish with 37.
Chase Sylvia of Santa Ynez won the boys triple jump with a school record, 44 feet, 10 inches. Sylvia also took the long jump with a best of 21-8.
Other area boys winners included Anthony Alonzo of Lompoc in the 100 (10.97 seconds), Erwin Taomi of St. Joseph in the shot put (44 feet, 7 inches, a PR) and Jacob Gash of Arroyo Grande in the pole vault (13-0).
Kate Mazza of Santa Ynez won the girls 1,600 in 5:28.38. Sofia Kardel of Arroyo Grande was the only other area girls event winner. Kardel won the 100 hurdles in 17.03.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.