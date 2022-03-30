It was a good day for softball fans in Orcutt on Wednesday.
Righetti scored its second win of the season at home, beating Atascadero 4-1. Down Bradley Road a bit, St. Joseph edged Arroyo Grande in walk-off fashion, winning 1-0 on their home field at St. Louis de Montfort.
Jordyne Sarellano got the Warriors started with a run-scoring single in the first inning. Tori Salazar followed up with a two-run single in the second inning before Maddie Millan had an RBI single in the fourth.
Sarellano was also strong on the mound, allowing just three hits in a complete game win where she struck out six.
Righetti is now 2-13 on the season and 2-7 in league, though the Warriors have been playing better of late, including a 3-0 loss to St. Joseph last Friday. The Warriors' record isn't great, but they haven't been getting blown out this season. Six of their losses have been by four or fewer runs this season.
"The girls did a great job today and we've been playing well the last few games," Righetti coach Brian Tomooka said. "The difference today was that we got a couple key two-out hits. That's what it takes. The girls have had their moments, they've hung in there and we're starting to play pretty good right now. We'll keep grinding it out."
Righetti will play at Atascadero on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Sarellano was strong in the circle and has had a consistent senior season pitching for the Warriors, who've scored four or more runs only three times this season and has scored 28 runs in 15 games.
"Jordyne has been pitching well, we just haven't been able to score very many runs," Tomooka said. "It was good today to be able to score some runs. Any Mountain League game is going to be tough, the pitching is really good. Runs are hard to come by."
St. Joseph avenges loss to A.G.
Tomooka is right about the pitching in the Mountain League. That was the case as St. Joseph beat Arroyo Grande 1-0 in a brilliant pitching duel between St. Joseph freshman Taylor Mediano and Arroyo Grande's Savannah Bravo.
The Eagles beat the Knights 2-0 on March 11 when Bravo threw a perfect game.
Mediano and the Knights got some payback on Wednesday, with Mediano striking out 12 in the win. Desirae Marroquin started the bottom of the seventh inning with a double and Lizette Carlos ended the game on a walk-off double to plate Marroquin.
Bravo allowed six hits and one earned run while striking out nine. Mediano, who has two no-hitters this year, allowed just four hits and walked one in a complete game.
Marroquin had two hits and the lone run of the game for the Knights. Seleny Chavez, Dylan Prandini, Charli Ray Escobedo and Carlos each had hits for the Knights. Prandini also had a double for St. Joseph. The Knights are now 12-5 overall and 4-2 in Mountain League play. Arroyo Grande is now 8-8-1 and 3-2 in league play.
The Eagles host the Knights on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in what should be the final meeting of the teams this season. The Knights have out-scored their opponents 94-66 in 17 games this season. They'll play Atascadero twice next week.
Baseball
Righetti 9, St. Joseph 1
Righetti won its 12th game in a row to start the season, beating the rival Knights on the road.
The teams will play at Righetti at 4:30 p.m. on Friday before closing out the three-game series with a noon game on Saturday.
Ricky Smith threw a complete game for the Warriors, striking out six and allowing six hits. Smith also went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate.
Brodie Miller and Ben Munoz each drove in two runs. Matt Rivas had a double.
St. Joseph senior AJ Simmons went 3-for-3 and scored the Knights' lone run.