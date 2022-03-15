Pioneer Valley's softball team didn't lose Tuesday against Morro Bay. But the Panthers didn't win either.
Pioneer Valley and Morro Bay played nine innings of softball and the game was called after about three hours as the sun set Tuesday night, at approximately 7:15 p.m.
The Panthers mustered only two hits, but that was enough to score four runs as the Pirates committed five errors.
The game featured two teams with strong pitching staffs. Pioneer Valley freshman Ciena Acosta started for the Panthers and went six innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out 11. Adriana Padilla, another freshman, pitched three innings in relief and struck out four.
Morro Bay senior Peyton Schemmer, who's signed to play shortstop for Syracuse, pitched all nine innings for the Pirates. She allowed just two hits and one earned run while striking out 15 batters. She did issue six walks.
Pioneer Valley lead-off batter Mila Dolores had a hit, a run and an RBI for the Panthers. Riana Dulay, a junior third baseman, had the Panthers' other hit. She also scored a run.
Marissa Dollinger and McKenzie Ramirez scored the other two Pioneer Valley runs.
The Panthers struck early, scoring in the bottom of the first inning after Dolores reached on an error and came around to score on a Ramirez grounder that the Pirates misplayed.
Acosta pitched around trouble all afternoon in a gritty performance. She walked two batters in the top of the second and got a strikeout to end the inning. The Pirates again got two batters to reach base in the top of the third and Acosta got another strikeout to end that inning to strand two runners.
Again in the fourth, the Pirates got two on with a single and a walk and again Acosta recorded a strikeout to end the inning.
Morro Bay tied the game with a single, a stolen base and a groundout in the fifth inning.
Pioneer Valley went up 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth with a two-out single from Dolores, scoring Destiny Ramirez.
Schemmer then tripled home two runs in the top of the sixth to put the Pirates up 3-2. Morro Bay tacked on another run with a bunt single that plated Schemmer.
Dulay then smacked a triple to right field to lead off the bottom of the sixth and she scored on a passed ball to cut the Morro Bay lead to 4-3 after six.
Padilla pitched a clean seventh for the Panthers and Pioneer Valley tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after Dollinger reached on a dropped third strike and moved to second on a throwing error by the catcher. Dollinger moved to third on a wild pitch and eventually scored on a passed ball.
Padilla struck out two batters in the eighth and two more in the ninth for Pioneer Valley. Freshman Kahlia Melton reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the ninth, but was caught stealing second.
The game ended on a pop fly as the sun set. It was not clear at press time if the game will end in a tie or if it will be resumed.
The Panthers are set to play another Ocean League game Thursday at Morro Bay. Pioneer Valley won twice last week, beating Nipomo 14-3 and Orcutt Academy 11-1.
They entered Tuesday's game against Morro Bay 3-3 on the season and 2-2 in Ocean League play. The Pirates were 3-1 in league play entering Tuesday's game.