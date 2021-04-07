Paso Robles got some revenge Wednesday evening.

After St. Joseph's softball team scored a 9-8 win over the Bearcats last week, Paso Robles evened the score in a game at St. Louis de Montfort.

Paso Robles hit two home runs and Jaiden Ralston nearly shutout and no-hit the Knights before the Bearcats came away with a 12-2 win in Orcutt.

Ralston carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. St. Joseph's Dezirae Rodriguez, the Knights' leadoff hitter, got the lone hit for her team with an out in the sixth. Rodriguez drove in Anissa Ordonez with a line drive double to center field.

The game was called after the Knights hit in the bottom of the sixth with the Bearcats up 10 runs.

Ralston's final line: six innings pitched, one hit allowed, four walks, a hit batter and 14 strikeouts.

The Bearcats' dominant win Wednesday is even more surprising considering St. Joseph came into the game 5-2 on the season, a record that includes the 9-8 win over the Bearcats on March 31. Ralston did not pitch in that game.

This week's game, played at the Knights' homefield at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt, was tied after the first inning as neither team scored. But the Paso Robles bats woke up soon after, with the Bearcats scoring once in the second and four times in the third.

Mia Chambers singled in a run on a fly ball to center, scoring Andie Dizon, for the game's first run.

Hannah Chambers then smacked a three-run homer in the third to give the Bearcats a 4-0 advantage. Dizon then hit a solo shot to make it 5-0.

St. Joseph's Briana Munoz came on to pitch in relief and stifled the Bearcats some, but they still tacked on two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, before closing out the game with a three-run outburst in the sixth.

A Hannah Chambers single made it 6-0, Dizon singled in another run and Marissa Rovenstine made it 8-0 with a run-scoring double. Morgan Meidam then lined a single to right for an RBI, Emma Phillips drove in a run before Meidam singled in another for an 11-0 lead.

Stacey Ruiz singled in the 12th and final run for the Bearcats in the sixth. Rodriguez doubled home the lone St. Joseph run with one out in the bottom half of the inning. She then came around to score on a wild pitch to make it 12-2.

Ralston got a strikeout to end the game.

Hannah Chambers went 2-for-3 with two runs and four RBIs. Dizon drove in two runs and scored twice, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Meidam went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Stella Gidcumb, the Paso Robles leadoff hitter, went 2-for-4 with two runs.

The Bearcats pounded out 16 hits in the win and are now 5-1 on the season. They're set to play at Pioneer Valley Saturday at 11 a.m.

St. Joseph is 5-3 this spring. The Knights are set to play Templeton in a doubleheader Saturday, with the first game slated to start at 11 a.m.

Arroyo Grande 6, Nipomo 0

Miki Hayashi shut out the Titans and struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings of work.

Kaitlin Rea had two hits for the Eagles. Kate Barnett threw a complete game for the Titans, striking out six.

Baseball

Righetti sweeps Morro Bay

Righetti swept a doubleheader at Morro Bay Wednesday, winning both games by a score of 3-2.

Junior Cooper Bagby took the win in the opening game while Chris Miller earned the win in the second game, throwing a complete game.

This is Miller's second complete game this spring. Miller threw a shutout on March 27 against Santa Maria then scored two touchdowns and had two interceptions in the football team's win over Paso Robles on April 2.

Gavin Long had the game-winning RBI in the second game.

Long, Bagby and Miller are all juniors.

Righetti is now 4-3 on the season.

Arroyo Grande 16, Santa Maria 2

The Eagles are now 8-0 on the season.

Ryan Tayman and Ethan Royal each drove in two runs. Zach Silva got the win, striking out five over four innings.

The Saints had three hits. Julian Ortiz had the lone RBI for Santa Maria. The Eagles pounded out 17 hits.

St. Joseph 10, Orcutt Academy 0

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox! Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers Click to Sign up!

The Knights moved to 3-2 on the season with a shutout home win over the Spartans.

Santa Barbara 4, Santa Ynez 2 (Tuesday)

Juan Perez and Zac Lee-Pavlik combined on limiting Pirates to three hits.

Jordan Harris went 2-for-4 and scored a run while driving in another.

Brian Lood and Travis Pratt pitched well for the Pirates, only allowing five hits in the loss.

Jackson Cloud played well in his catching debut, coach Warren Dickey sad. He went 1-for-2, scoring a run and driving in another.

The Dons improved to 3-3. Santa Ynez is 2-3 and opens up league on Thursday at San Marcos.

Golf

Knights sweep Pirates

The Santa Ynez squads had the medalists, but the St. Joseph teams both squeezed out a one-stroke win.

The Knights girls nipped the Pirates 265-266. The St. Joseph boys edged Santa Ynez 448-449.

Bridget Callaghan earned medalist honors in the girls match with a 45. Callaway Winans was the medalist in the boys match with a 71. The boys played 18 holes, and the girls played the front nine at the Alisal River Course in Solvang.

Bella Aldridge led the St. Joseph girls with a 47. Macie Taylor (51), Lita Mahoney (51), Mackenzie Taylor (54) and Sophia Cordova (62) followed for the Knights.

Emily Ruiz (50), Jordan Hartley (56), Emily Melby (56) and Sylvia Kostrzewa (59) followed Callahan for the Pirates.

Quinn Murray led the St. Joseph boys with an 80. Caleb Rodriguez (82), Ty Gamble (92), Noah Gordilla (97) and Liam Donovan (97) followed.

Rye Winans (88), Owen Hirth (94), Jackson St. Denis (97) and Marcelo Andrade (99) followed Callaway Winans for Santa Ynez.

Boys volleyball

St. Joseph 3, Nipomo 0 (Tuesday)

The Knights swept the Titans 25-16, 26-24 and 26-24.

Gavin Galanski powered the Knights with 11 kills, three aces and three assists. Sean Gantt added 10 assists and three blocks, with an ace.

Steven Vasquez added 14 kills, two blocks and two assists.

Girls soccer

St. Joseph 1, Bakersfield Garces 1 (Tuesday)

Knights coach Al Garcia said the Rams scored on a deflection in the first half before the Knights tightened things up in the second half.

"The girls came through with flying colors to hold onto a tie against a very good team," Garcia said.

Zorah Coulibaly got the goal for St. Joseph with Alyssa Eaker providing the assist. Genesis Rodriguez made seven saves in goal for the Knights.

Santa Ynez 5, Lompoc 0 (Tuesday)

Santa Ynez improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over the Braves.

Boys soccer

Santa Ynez 2, Lompoc 1 (Tuesday)

Luis Barboza and Brian Garcia each got a goal for the Pirates.

Barboza assisted on Garcia's goal to tie the game at the beginning of second half.

Grant Fieldhouse assisted on Barboza's goal from a set play to take a 2-1 lead.

Erick Jimenez scored on a penalty kick for the Braves as defenders Cesar Ortiz and Diego Rodriguez kept Lompoc in the game with solid defense. Emanuel DeLuna came off the bench provided some depth for Lompoc as Jimmy Villanueva played in goal.