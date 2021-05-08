The Braves made it 2-for-2 on Friday.
Lompoc captured its second straight no-hit win over rival Cabrillo in an 11-1 win.
Pitcher Cheyenne Cordova threw a five-inning no-hitter in the Braves' win Friday, about 48 hours after teammate Briana Reitmeier threw a no-hitter against Cabrillo in a a 5-0 win for Lompoc on Wednesday.
Cordova struck out seven and walked two batters while not allowing a single hit in the circle.
Reitmeier struck out 11 batters on Wednesday in a seven-inning no-hitter at Cabrillo.
In Friday's game, eight different Braves scored runs with three players scoring twice: Cordova, Savannah Rounds and Pattie Matzie.
Lompoc scored twice in the first inning after Cabrillo went up 1-0 in the top half of the frame. Lompoc then tacked on five runs in the second and two more each in the third and fourth as the Brave offense needed only four innings to put up 11 runs on just four hits.
Cabrillo committed five errors. Lompoc batters drew five walks and two were hit by pitches. The Braves put the ball in play as the team just struck out once in the game.
Senior catcher Haley Larsh went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Cordova went 1-for-2 with her two runs scored. Shea Armenta had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Reitmeier, Avary Montgomery and Audrey Elizondo scored one run apiece.
Cabrillo freshman Lysandra Pimental had an RBI for the Conqs on a fielder's choice in the first inning.
In Wednesday's Lompoc win, Montgomery had two hits and a run while also reaching base on a walk.
Larsh went 2-for-4 with a run and Cordova went 1-for-4 with a run scored. Elizondo went 1-for-3 with a run.
Matzie went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
The Braves are now 9-3 on the season. They play Santa Ynez at home on Wednesday and Friday.
Cabrillo is 5-7 on the season and 4-5 in Channel League play. Lompoc is 6-3 in league.
Dos Pueblos is leading the league at 8-1 and San Marcos is 6-1 in league.
Baseball
Lompoc snaps skid, sweeps Cabrillo
The rivalry with Cabrillo was just what the Braves baseball team needed this week.
Lompoc snapped an 11-game skid on Wednesday with an 8-4 win over Cabrillo.
The Braves then started a streak of their own with a 14-3 win over the Conqs on Friday.
In Friday's win, Lompoc's Elijah Bob went 2-for-4 with four runs and two RBIs. Stephen Espinoza finished 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI.
Gabe Hirzel had two RBIs and a run, Bridger Coleman drove in two more runs and scored once and Gavin Townes had two more RBIs.
The Braves pounded out 13 hits.
Coleman threw two innings and gave up just two hits. Brandon Brickey threw five innings, allowing six hits with one earned run and three strikeouts.
Lompoc is now 5-11 overall and 2-7 in Channel League games after a 3-0 start. Cabrillo is 2-12 and 1-8 in league games.
The Conqs are at San Marcos on Wednesday and host the Royals on Friday.
Lompoc is at Santa Ynez on Wednesday and will host the Pirates on Friday.