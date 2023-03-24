The Lompoc softball team edged Righetti 3-2 in 11 innings on Thursday.
Avery Montgomery went 3-for-5, Cheyanne Cordova pitched 10.1 innings to get the win, and the Braves (6-1, 1-0) edged the Warriors (1-4, 0-1) in extra innings at Lompoc Thursday in the league opener for both teams.
Grace Day, Gabi Arias and Savannah Rounds all had two hits for Lompoc. Briana Deras hit a solo home run for the Warriors, and Deras, Meghan Calderon and Sereniti Lopez all had multiple hits for Righetti.
Emily Fortin pitched a solid complete game for the Warriors.
Santa Ynez 7, Morro Bay 2
Santa Ynez won five of the six singles matches and took two of the three doubles matches to win this battle of the Pirates.
Bryce Wilczak and Cooper Haws won at No.1 and No. 4 singles respectively then teamed to win the No. 1 doubles match. Lucas Doman, at No. 2, and Tyler Rose at No. 5, won in singles then teamed for a win at No. 2 doubles.
Elias Thomas took the No. 6 singles match for Santa Ynez.
The Braves rolled to a win over the Saints. No details were available.
Santa Ynez 2, San Luis Obispo 1
The Pirates edged the Tigers in a steady rain.
Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile took a 2-0 win in the No. 1 match for Santa Ynez. Game scores were 26-24, 21-18. Caitlin Glover and Hannah Allen rolled to a 2-0 win for the Pirates at No. 2, 21-13, 21-13.
“The girls played aggressive, yet smart volleyball today,” said Santa Ynez coach Melissa Rogers.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.