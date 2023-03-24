Braves softball.jpg

The Lompoc softball team beat Righetti 3-2 in innings on Thursday.

The Lompoc softball team edged Righetti 3-2 in 11 innings on Thursday.

Avery Montgomery went 3-for-5, Cheyanne Cordova pitched 10.1 innings to get the win, and the Braves (6-1, 1-0) edged the Warriors (1-4, 0-1) in extra innings at Lompoc Thursday in the league opener for both teams.

Grace Day, Gabi Arias and Savannah Rounds all had two hits for Lompoc. Briana Deras hit a solo home run for the Warriors, and Deras, Meghan Calderon and Sereniti Lopez all had multiple hits for Righetti.

