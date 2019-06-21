The 12U Region 10 program that competed at the USA Softball All-American Games had one player from the Central Coast.
Nipomo resident Seleny Chavez, a catcher, was that player. The tournament took place June 8-10 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Chavez, a 12-year-old who attends St. Louis de Montfort, was one of just 360 girls nationwide who earned the honor of competing at the tournament that took place on the same diamond in Oklahoma City where the NCAA Women's College World Series, which UCLA ultimately won, took place.
"That was so cool," Seleny, who was on a call to the Times with her mother, Alejandra Chavez, recently, said of playing on that field.
"The field was huge. It was a lot of fun to play there."
"The players saw their name on the Jumbotron when they came up to bat," Alejandra Chavez said. "It was so exciting for the girls."
"It was an awesome experience for (Seleny)."
No. 1 UCLA defeated No. 2 Oklahoma two games to none on the very diamond Chavez played on. Righetti High School graduate Jacqui Prober, a UCLA pinch runner, gave the Bruins a 5-4 win with a slide-evading tag at home on a Kinsley Washington walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Each year, there is an opening ceremony that features a meet and greet with USA Softball National Team members. Every team in the tournament is guaranteed four games.
All of the players who participated in the tournament were given the chance to wear the USA Softball All-American jersey at the tournament.
A total of 45 players in the Region 10 program competed at the tourney, and Seleny Chavez was on the Region 10 Red team.
Region 10, which represents California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii, also had a Blue team and a White team that played in the USA Softball All-American Games.
Seleny Chavez said that things went well for the Region 10 Red squad at the tournament.
"The hitting went well for me, and everyone on the team hit well," she said.
"We were one of the top eight teams at the tournament. We went 3-2. We almost made it to the championship, but we lost our last game 1-0."
As far as athletics go, softball is it for Seleny Chavez. "She plays softball year-round," said Alejandra Chavez.
The young catcher said she has been playing softball "for four or five years." Now Seleny Chavez plays for the So Cal Athletics, a club age group team.
"The team practices in Santa Maria, but we play everywhere," she said.
In fact, Selena was back at it after her team returned from the USA Softball All-American Games. In a phone interview days after the Games had concluded, Seleny said she and her team were preparing for a tournament that was to take place in Arroyo Grande that weekend.