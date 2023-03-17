031723 SMHS Softball 01
Santa Maria's Brianna Hill went 3-for-3 with a single and a double and drove in three runs for the Saints in a win over VCA on Thursday.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Santa Maria softball team racked up its first win of the season in convincing fashion Thursday.

Santa Maria (1-2) beat Valley Christian 10-0 in five innings in a non-league game at Santa Maria. The game was called after five because of the 10-run rule.

Sonora Glidewell pitched a two-hit complete game for Santa Maria. Glidewell struck out nine and walked two.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

