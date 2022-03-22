The Hancock College softball team started the week with an 8-0 win against Santa Barbara City College Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 2-1 WSC) scored seven times in the bottom of the first inning and cruised from there.
Xchelle Glidewell and Madison Gamble started the scoring frenzy with a pair of RBI singles, followed by a bases-loaded walk for Carlissa Solorio.
Glidewell found her way home in the same inning after a hard-hit ball from Alyssa Jones resulted in a Vaqueros (10-16, 5-7 WSC) error before Abigail Salazar plated a pair of runners after a double down the leftfield line to close the inning.
Briana Muñoz recorded the final run of the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning after advancing on Glidewell's ground ball.
Gamble led the Bulldogs at the plate with a 3-for-3 showing after driving in one run and scoring another. Salazar went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. She also stole a base.
Salazar, Muñoz, Gamble and Mya Mendoza each doubled for the Bulldogs.
Muñoz collected her sixth win of the season in the circle after tossing a complete game. She struck out six batters and scattered just three hits through five innings.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Thursday with a road trip to Cuesta College.
College baseball
Ventura 8, Hancock 5
Hancock dropped to 13-11 on the season with a home loss to the Pirates on Tuesday as Ventura scored five times in the top of the ninth inning to steal the win.
Jake Steels went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, the only Bulldogs with multiple hits. Joey Freitas, Jacob Ruley, Jacob Ortega and Vander Hodges also scored runs. Ortega drove in two runs and he, Ortega and Vander Hodges each had a double.
Santa Maria High grad Brayan Nuñez had an RBI.
Matthew Gonzales went five innings on the mound for Hancock, allowing four hits and two earned runs while striking out two. Lucas Earle went three innings in relief, allowing just three hits and no runs. Anthony Lopez took the loss, allowing five hits and five earned runs in one inning.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 18, Bishop Diego 0
Santa Ynez had a non-league home match Tuesday against the Cardinals and the Pirates rolled to a shutout win.
"Our whole team played very well, but I’d particularly like to highlight substitutes Ben Watkins and Brett Adams who have been playing well together lately," Santa Ynez coach Nate Thompson said. "(They) came in today and beat Bishop Diego’s No. 1 doubles team 6-0. They both served and communicated excellently."
Jacob Merrill, Noah Thompson and Luke Lockhart all swept their singles sets.
The doubles teams of Ethan Guillemin and Micah Thomas each swept three sets while Charlie Hoose and Hazen Gardner and Micah Thompson and Marc Westall won twice apiece.
Luc Colin and CJ Stronks won a doubles set in addition to Ben Watkins and Brett Adams.
The Pirates' record is now 11-1 overall.
Softball
Orcutt Academy 11, Coast Union 6
Danica Black pitched six innings, giving up three hits and two runs, which were both unearned. Black struck out eight and walked one, improving to 2-1 on the season after returning from a torn ACL suffered over the summer while playing travel ball.
Mercedes Salinas pitched the 7th inning, giving up two hits and five runs via three errors.
Coast Union pitcher Brianna Reddell went six innings, giving up eight hits with seven strikeouts
Black went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate. She also scored three runs. Nani DeLaCruz went 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored and Velen Velazquez hit a triple.
OA is 2-8-1 after losing a doubleheader at Morro Bay on Tuesday. The Spartans will host Santa Ynez Friday at Lakeview at 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf
Santa Ynez 214, Bishop Diego 292
The Santa Ynez boys won a nine-hole match against Bishop Diego at the River Course at The Alisal on Tuesday.
Santa Ynez junior Owen Hirth and freshman Brayden Mlodzik were co-medalists of the match, each shooting 5-over par 41s.
Marcelo Andrade (43), Rye Winans (44) and Cody Armenta (45) were the other scorers for the Pirates.
Basketball
Kiwanis All-Star game set for Saturday
The 30th annual Kiwanis All-Star Spectacular high school basketball event is set for March 26 at Nipomo High School.
The game pits the top seniors from San Luis Obispo County against those from Northern Santa Barbara County. The game is typically held at Hancock College, but will take place at Nipomo High as Joe White Memorial Gym is undergoing some repairs.
The girls game starts at 5 p.m. and the boys game starts at 7 p.m. There's also a slam dunk contest and a boys and girls 3-point shooting contest.
General admission is $8 and child/student tickets at $4.
For more information, contact (805) 254-1523.