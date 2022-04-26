The Allan Hancock College softball team ended the season with a 10-0 loss to WSC North leader Moorpark College at home, Tuesday afternoon.
Prior to the game, the Bulldogs honored lone sophomore Ehsya Glidewell for her dedication to the program throughout the years. Longtime assistant coach, Jada Clark, was also recognized during her final game as a member of the coaching staff.
The Raiders (29-9, 12-0 WSC) managed to put up four runs through the first five innings before rattling off an explosive six-run rally in the final inning. The Bulldogs were unable to register a hit in the contest but did manage to get on base three times due to walks for Abigail Salazar, Xchelle Glidewell, and Ehysa Glidewell.
Briana Munoz was charged with the loss in the circle after a complete game showing. She struck out four batters but surrendered nine earned runs and scattered 14 hits through six innings of work.
Boorpark's Lindsey Cowans improved to 15-3 on the season with a no-hitter. She struck out seven and walked three. Alexa Martinez had two doubles, Alahna Long had one and Marley Taormina had two triples while Danielle Heidmann had one. Martinez and Taormina each had three RBIs.
The Bulldogs close the season with an overall record of 20-15 while holding an impressive 14-5 mark at home. They also hold an 8-4 record against Western State Conference North foes, placing them in the third-place slot of the league standings.
Baseball
Nipomo 18, Orcutt Academy 1
The Titans pounded out 23 hits in the five-inning win over Orcutt, scoring 10 times in the fifth.
Nate Reese went 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs. Wade Arkinson finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs while Kaden Case had four hits and two runs. Lukas Ward drove in three runs and scored twice. Victor Garibay went 3-for-5 with two RBIs.
Ward struck out five in four innings.
Softball
Pioneer Valley 13, Santa Maria 2
Kaylee Dolores scored three times as Mila Dolores went 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI. Jaylynn Dolores had two RBIs and two runs. Rianna Dulay drove in a pair of runs and freshman Adriana Padilla went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs.
Padilla had two doubles and Jaylene Roybal had a homer and three RBIs.
Padilla struck out six in five innings. Cristina Rodriguez had two hits for the Saints.
Boys golf
Santa Ynez 467, Cabrillo 482
Santa Ynez clinched third place in the Channel League with Tuesday's win in tough conditions on a tricky golf course. Rye Winans was the medalist of the match with an 87.
The other scorers for Santa Ynez were Brayden Mlodzik (91), Cody Armenta (93), Marcelo Andrade (97) and Owen Hirth (99)
Luke Radabaugh led and Sean Gummere led Cabrillo with scores of 93. Brad McCune (97), Zach Radabaugh (99) and Justin Steffens (100) also scored for the Conqs.
Conq Classic set for June 18
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and is named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.
Lompoc basketball spring skills camp
Lompoc High is hosting a spring skills basketball camp on April 30 and May 7.
Grades 3-4 will have a session from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30, grades 5-6 will go from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 and grades 7-8 will go from 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 in the LHS gym.
The cost is $30 for one camp or $50 for both. Registration includes a camp T-shirt and the event is for both boys and girls. Each camp is coached by the Lompoc boys basketball staff and players and is designed for all players intent on improving their skills while also having fun in the process. The April 30 camp will focus on shooting and scoring fundamentals and the May 7 camp will have ball handling and attacking fundamentals.
Checks can be made payable to Lompoc Boys Basketball and the contact is Sam Milhous, the LHS varsity head coach. He can be reached at (559) 246-7626 or at milhous.samuel@lusd.org.