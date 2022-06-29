Lompoc and Cabrillo are saying goodbye to the Channel League.
One last parting gift is the six softball players from both schools named to the All-Channel League First Team.
Lompoc and Cabrillo each have three First Team All-League members on this year's All-Channel League team. Lompoc, Cabrillo and Santa Ynez will be saying farewell to the league once the 2022-23 school year starts as those three schools leave the CIF Southern Section and the Channel League for the CIF Central Section and the Central Coast Athletic Association, joining schools in the Santa Maria Valley and San Luis Obispo County.
Briana Reitmeier won't be there for Lompoc as the Braves move to a new league. She graduated in June. Reitmeier is on the First Team.
Two Lompoc stars should be terrorizing local softball teams for years to come. Gabby Arias and Natalie Aguilar, two freshmen, earned First Team status from the Channel League.
Two of the three Cabrillo players to earn First Team recognition are also underclassmen. Sophia Powell, a freshman, and Kiera Howerton, a sophomore, both landed on the First Team. This is the second year in a row for Howerton.
Cabrillo senior Alina Terrones, an outfielder, was also named to the First Team.
Dos Pueblos junior Bella Nuno was named the league MVP after helping the Chargers win the league championship. Mike Gerken was named the league's Coach of the Year and he's also from Dos Pueblos.
Aguilar, a catcher, hit .469 for Lompoc, smacking 46 hits in 98 at-bats with 36 runs, 43 RBIs, 14 doubles and a team-high eight home runs.
Arias was second on the team in hits with 44. She hit .458 on the year with 49 runs, 12 RBIs, two doubles and four triples.
Reitmeier was third on the team with 29 hits. She had 27 runs, 36 RBIs, five doubles and six homers. She was also the team's top pitcher. She had 2.33 ERA and a 12-4 record, striking out 150 batters in 120 1/3 innings pitched.
Terrones and Howerton both hit over .500 for Cabrillo this season and Powell finished the year with a .429 average.
Five Santa Ynez softball players earned All-Channel League recognition due to their play this past spring.
One Santa Ynez player is on the First Team. That's sophomore outfielder Cierra Cloud.
Cloud had a monster sophomore season for the Pirates. She led the team with a .548 batting average, compiling a team-best 34 hits. She was second on the team with 19 RBIs and led the Pirates with 21 runs. She had 10 doubles, team-high eight triples and three homers to lead the Pirates.
Cloud also had 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts to lead Santa Ynez. Riley Vannasap had 12 steals.
Second Team
Lompoc has two players on the Second Team in junior Cheyanne Cordova and senior Davonnah Montague.
Cordova hit .329 on the season with 20 runs, 22 RBIs, five doubles and four homers. She went 3-1 on the mound with a 1.67 ERA in 37 2/3 innings, striking out 48 batters.
Montague hit .337 with 28 hits, 15 runs, 17 RBIs and five doubles for the Braves.
Cabrillo freshman Kenslee Martin is on the Second Team.
Santa Ynez senior infielder Giszelle Hrehor is on the Second Team and she's joined by senior catcher Lily Martinez.
Hrehor also had a strong senior season on the softball diamond while also simultaneously competing in track and field for Santa Ynez. She was second on the team with a .481 batting average. She had 26 hits, finishing second on the team and led the Pirates with 21 RBIs. She scored 13 runs, added a team-best 11 doubles with three triples and a home run.
Martinez was very productive from the catcher position for Santa Ynez. She hit. 379 on the year with 25 hits, 18 RBIs and two runs scored. She had three doubles.
Honorable Mention
Lompoc has a pair of players on the Honorable Mention in juniors Yvette Rodriguez and Rita Hernandez.
Rodriguez finished the year with a .284 average, totaling 23 hits, 20 runs and 12 RBIs. Rodriguez had a .286 average with 16 hits, 12 runs, 12 RBIs and three doubles.
Cabrillo senior Mickenna Thompson and junior Sekai Mitchell also earned Honorable Mention status.
Santa Ynez has two players on the Honorable Mention team and they're freshman pitcher/infielder Kylie LaPointe and senior pitcher/infielder Riley Vannasap.
Vannasap, the senior, also had an impressive season at the plate, hitting .340 on the year. She had 18 hits in 53 at bats with 18 runs, the second-best mark on the team. She had 10 RBIs, five doubles and a triple.