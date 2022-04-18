Arroyo Grande High School swept the Mountain League's top two individual awards as three St. Joseph girls and one Righetti standout were named to the All-Mountain League First Team in soccer.
Arroyo Grande senior Cynthia Ramirez was named the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player and teammate Sam Patchin, a fellow senior, was named the league's Goalie of the Year.
Ramirez finished second on Arroyo Grande in points, with 32. She had nine goals and a team-best 14 assists as the Eagles went 8-2 in league play and 17-7-2 overall. They won the league championship.
Patchin had 11 shutouts for Arroyo Grande last season as the Eagles allowed just 29 goals on the year.
The Eagles were coached by Matthew Carinio.
First Team
The three St. Joseph players on the First Team are Zorah Coulibaly, Natalie Lima and Grace Mensah. Coulibaly and Mensah are juniors and Lima is a senior.
St. Joseph went 16-6-2 on the season and finished third in the league at 7-3. Coulibaly had one of the more dynamic individual performances of any player in the area. The striker scored 26 times and dished out five assists to finish the season with 57 total points.
Lima was St. Joseph's top facilitator on offense, delivering 15 assists on the season. Lima also had five goals to finish the year with 25 total points.
Mensah played in just 12 games for the Knights after transferring from San Luis Obispo High last year. Mensah had three goals and seven assists to rack up 13 points on the year.
Righetti senior midfielder Estrella Guzman also made the First Team.
Arroyo Grande has four players on the First Team. They are seniors Jiana Martin and Katherine Parker and juniors Elise Flores and Sophia Clark.
Martin led Arroyo Grande in points with 38. She scored 18 goals to lead the Eagles and she also had two assists. Parker had a goal and three assists on the season while Flores finished the year with three goals and three assists and Clark added four goals and two assists.
Paso Robles senior Braelyn Borene is on the First Team, along with San Luis Obispo's Riley Wilkerson and Ashley Brewer.
Atascadero defender Ashlin Wallace, a senior, also made the First Team.
Second Team
Arroyo Grande landed four players on the Second Team, led by seniors Eva Vink and Angie Tapia and sophomores Presley Dunkle and Brianna Torrez.
Tapia was fourth on the Eagles in points with 21, scoring nine times and adding a trio of assists. Dunkle had three goals on the season and Torrez compiled five assists on the year.
St. Joseph has three players on the Second Team in Trinity Fuller and Bella Cosma, two junior defenders, and senior midfielder Kaihla Lopez.
Lopez finished the season with eight points, providing three goals and two assists. Cosma scored once and assisted three times. Fuller had one goal on the season.
Righetti defender Helene Logan, a senior, is on the Second Team. She's joined by Paso Robles junior Jasmine Solorio, San Luis Obispo senior Phoebe Browning and freshman Kylee Kurkeyerian and Atascadero junior forward Bella Valentine and senior midfielder Lily Allen.
Solorio had five goals for Paso Robles last season.
Valentine led Atascadero with 27 points, scoring nine goals and adding nine assists.
Honorable Mention
Each league member has one player on the Honorable Mention team.
St. Joseph has sophomore Isabella Ruiz, who was third on the team in points with 19. Ruiz had seven goals and five assists on the season.
Righetti junior Hailey Tucker, a midfielder, also earned Honorable Mention recognition. Arroyo Grande senior midfielder Olyvia Cano is on the Honorable Mention team, joined by San Luis Obispo senior Chase Kubinski, Atascadero Sydney Beeman and Paso Robles freshman Hannah Bourgault.
Beeman was second on Atascadero in points with 19, scoring six times and adding seven assists.
Bourgault led Paso Robles in points with 11, scoring five goals and adding an assist.