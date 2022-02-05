Righetti High's boys soccer program honored its large group of seniors Friday night.
The Warriors held a Senior Night ceremony before the Mountain League game against Pioneer Valley.
The seniors were honored Friday night ahead of the game against the Panthers were Joe Baro, Alex Magallon, Elijah Herrera, Alejandro Mendoza, Gerardo Ramirez, Noe Guzman, Diego Gamez and Brian Martinez.
The Panthers and Warriors knotted in a scoreless tie at halftime, but Pioneer Valley broke through in the second half to score the league win.
Pioneer Valley improved to 13-5 on the season with the 1-0 win at Righetti. The Warriors dropped to 4-11-1.
Santa Maria scored a shootout win over San Luis Obispo on Friday to stay in the Mountain League title chase. The Saints and Tigers were tied 1-1 in regulation after each team scored a first-half goal. The teams were then tied after the two 10-minute overtime periods and the Saints won the shootout 3-2.
That dropped San Luis Obispo to 7-2 in league games. The Tigers just have one more league game left, at home against Arroyo Grande on Feb. 11.
The Saints have two more league games, against Pioneer Valley at home on Tuesday and at Paso Robles on Feb. 11. If both teams win out, there could be a co-championship based on win-loss record.
The Warriors are in fifth place in the league at 2-6, in front of Paso Robles, which is 1-8 in league and 9-12-2 overall.