The Central Coast Condors 2001/U18 boys soccer team won the championship at the 2019 Cal South State Cup in the Presidents Division and will play in the regional tournament in June in Norco.
There was 40 teams in the Condors' age group and they were top team in their group with two wins and a tie. The Condors then advanced to the round of 16 and won 3-0, advancing to the quarterfinals. There, the Condors played to a 3-3 tie in regulation and then won with 5-3 on penalty kicks, moving on to the semifinals. That's where the Condors won 3-2 to go on to the final. The Condors won 5-1 against California Rush.
Now the Condors will be playing in the regionals in June at the Silverlakes Complex in Norco.
The team is coached by Hugo Diaz. The players are Daniel Delgado, Luis Hernandez, Jesse Morales, Matt Martinelli, Jared Plascencia, Santiago Ayuso, Kyle Goodge, Silvestre Jimenez, Edgar Diaz, Michael Gonzalez, Josue Celio, Edgar Vazquez, Christian Angulo, Brayan Arreola and Jose Perez.