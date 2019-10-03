After not having a Player of the Week for six years, SLO High has gone back-to-back.
SLO's standout defensive end Thomas Cole has been voted Player of the Week for Week Five.
Cole is the second straight Tiger on the defense after Landon Nelson won it last week.
Cole had 10 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and two sacks against Hanford West in the Tigers' 37-0 win. San Luis Obispo (4-1) plays at Santa Maria Friday night.
Cole racked up 721 total votes across all three sites as voting closed Thursday at 5 p.m.
Finishing in second place was Righetti's Christian Roseborough, who tallied 527 total votes. Roseborough had 16 carries for 126 yards and 3 TDs in a 35-6 win at Dos Pueblos on Sept. 27.