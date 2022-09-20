Last week was opening week for the area football games that counted most. Mountain and Ocean League teams opened league play.
Lompoc hung on to edge Arroyo Grande 42-37 in a Mountain League game which was the marquee area match-up of the week. Mission Prep surprised Santa Ynez, 32-27, in another key Mountain League game between two of the area's higher-ranked teams.
It was a rough week for most of the area teams. St. Joseph and Lompoc, the top two ranked teams in the area, were the only ones who won. Still, there were several noteworthy performances from area players.
Lompoc, Arroyo Grande and Santa Ynez all have two Player of the Week nominees. St. Joseph and Valley Christian Academy both have one. Here they are, with a summary of their accomplishments.
Vote for Player of the Week!
You voted:
Nelson Maldonado, Lompoc WR/DB
Maldonado burst loose for a 43-yard touchdown, hauled in seven passes for 89 yards and took a kickoff 99 yards to the house for a crucial score in the second half as the Braves (4-0, 1-0) stayed unbeaten with their win over Arroyo Grande.
Maldonado also recovered a fumble and sealed the win by recovering a last-ditch Eagles onside kick. He was named the Player of the Week earlier this season and was named the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Samanta Osorio, Lompoc K
The point after touchdown kick should be an automatic make, right? Well, no, it's not exactly a near guarantee.
A lot of pressure can go into those tries, particularly in a tight game such as the Lompoc-Arroyo Grande one.
Osorio delivered, making all of her six PAT tries, and that was part of the difference in the outcome.
Drake Missamore, Arroyo Grande QB
Missamore almost got the Eagles through this one. The Braves secondary had trouble defending against him all night, as Missamore threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
Damian Santos, Arroyo Grande WR
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Santos was on the receiving end of two of those Missamore touchdown passes. On the night, Santos made seven catches for 200 yards.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB
The quarterback of one of the most prolific offenses in the area - the Pirates average about 36 points a game - couldn't quite get his team past the Royals, but he gave it a heck of an effort.
Gildred threw for 154 yards and two scores. He did throw an interception. Gildred also ran for 64 yards and a score. He carried the ball 10 times.
Isaac Moran, Santa Ynez OLB
Moran is the Pirates' leading tackler, and he had three solo stops and nine assists Friday night. He also had 11 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown against Mission Prep.
Darian Mensah, St. Joseph QB
Mensah has been one of the top players in the area this year, and he had a big night Friday evening, tossing four touchdown passes as the Knights cruised to a 42-0 Homecoming win against Nipomo.
St. Joseph remains the top-ranked area football team.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy TB-Safety
The Lions suffered a wrenching 40-37 non-league loss at unbeaten Lancaster Baptist Friday night, falling on the last play of the game when they thought they had won it on a broken up pass. Defensive pass interference was called, and the Eagles scored on their second chance, grabbing the win.
Sanders, however, ran for 92 yards. He rushed for two touchdowns and returned a fumble for another.