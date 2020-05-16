Senior Spotlight: Ernesto Gomez perseveres at Pioneer Valley, with athletic success and a 4.1 GPA

“I’d probably like to work for a company like Apple. That would be the dream for me.”

Gomez said his favorite courses at Cal Poly are the math and science ones. He will carry that over to his collegiate academic career.

When it comes to online learning, “I’ve adapted to it,” said Gomez.

“I’d prefer to be in a classroom with my friends, and it’s more helpful to students to be able to ask teachers questions and get one-on-one attention.”

Gomez said, “Staying at home all day, it’s a challenge for me not to get lazy.”

Giving up competitive running will be an adjustment for Gomez. Besides his track career, Gomez also ran cross country for two-plus years at Pioneer Valley.

“It will be a challenge at first, not knowing anyone and running alone, but I still plan on running to stay in shape and keeping up with my classes at the same time,” he said.

