The final half of Wednesday's game was a fitting end to Righetti's Senior Day.
The senior-heavy Warriors relied on their veterans to rally past Paso Robles and secure yet another Mountain League win at Rob Knight Pool, erasing an early deficit to win 12-8.
Paso Robles led 3-2 after the first quarter and jumped ahead 5-3 with five minutes left in the first half.
Righetti would score the next six goals to take a 9-5 lead after three quarters. Senior Bella Almaguer scored four times to lead Righetti. Seniors Ella Green and Kayli Hernandez had three goals apiece and Jenna Salazar, another senior, scored two goals.
"I'm happy they stepped up and I knew they would," coach Chris Yee said of his group of seniors. "They really deserve this. They've been working hard and have had a tough couple weeks of training. For them to get this type of win on Senior Night is great. Paso Robles is a tough team and we've had a 'pseudo-rivalry' with them over the last couple years."
Righetti is now 5-1 in Mountain League games. The only team to beat Righetti in league this year is undefeated Arroyo Grande, the perennial league champ. Righetti is set to play Arroyo Grande next week in another league game. Arroyo Grande is one of the top teams in the Central Section.
Almaguer put the Warriors up for good with a goal in the final seconds of the first half, giving Righetti a 6-5 lead.
Jenna Salazar opened the scoring in the third quarter with a goal to give Righetti a 7-5 lead. Hernandez netted another Righetti goal and knocked in yet another with 90 seconds left in the third to put the Warriors up 9-5 heading into the fourth quarter.
Paso Robles was intent on tightening the score up, though. Two quick goals from Milan Richmann cut Righetti's lead to 9-8 with 3:42 left in the game.
But about 20 seconds later, Almaguer popped in a nifty goal to put the Warriors up 10-8. Hernandez netted another goal to give Righetti an 11-8 lead and Green countered on Paso Robles, spun over a defender and rifled in a point-blank shot with 40 seconds left to put the game away.
"This was a really important game and all of us put our effort into it," Almaguer said. "It's important for us to be able to say that we won on our Senior Night in front of all our parents and everything."
Almaguer felt she was able to effectively score Wednesday because the Paso Robles defense was dropping off of her. Now Almaguer and the rest of the Righetti seniors can turn their attention to finishing out the regular season and a possible playoff run.
"I'm just very thankful for this group because we've all started together and now we get to finish it together," Almaguer said. "It's a really good feeling to know that we've done this together, through all the ups and down, we are able to finish this together."
Righetti, like the rest of the CIF Central Section, will have to wait until all regular season games are played to find out its playoff division. A ranking formula is being used this season to determine playoff groupings after the regular season concludes instead of formulating playoff divisions based on previous seasons' results.
"The top eight teams in the rankings go to Division 1 and 9 through 16 go to Division 2 and 17 through 32 go to Division 3," Yee said.
Righetti has typically been in Division 1, but could possibly land in Division 2 this year, which would greatly improve their playoff prospects.
"We still have got a lot of games to go," Yee said.
Girls golf
Arroyo Grande 206, St. Joseph 250
Bella Gunasayan had another strong day, shooting a 39 to lead the Eagles over the Knights. Gigi Gunasayan and Maya London each shot 40. Emily Webb carded a 41 for the Eagles and Emma Dodson finished with a 46.
Four St. Joseph golfers finished with 49s: Kaitlyn Nunez, Annie Heybl, Macie Taylor and Bella Aldridge. Danielle Moroquin shot 54 for the Knights.
St. Joseph will now prepare for the CIF qualifying tournament set for Wednesday at Cypress Ridge. The first tee time is 12 p.m.