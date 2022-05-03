There weren't too many surprises on the All-Mountain League wrestling teams.
Righetti senior Dominic Mendez, a state finalist, was named the MVP of the lower weight divisions. Paso Robles' Peyton Kilber was named the MVP in the upper divisions.
In the Ocean League, a pair of Morro Bay wrestlers swept the top awards, with Wesley Wilson taking the MVP award in the lower divisions and freshman Shea Dawson taking the upper division title.
Justin Bronson was coach of the winning team in the Mountain League, which was Righetti.
Mendez made the final at the CIF State Championships earlier this year. Teammate Matthew Rodriguez, another Righetti senior, also made the state final, the only two in the area to advance to a state final.
Mountain League, First Team
Rodriguez is the First Team wrestler at 147 pounds.
Righetti junior Jeremy Oani is on the First Team at 108 pounds. Atascadero freshman Kaden Pryor is the First Team wrestler at 115 pounds. He went 17-9 this past season.
Elijah De La Torre, a junior from Arroyo Grande, is on the First Team at 122 pounds. He went 22-8 this past season.
Righetti senior Tyson Escobedo made the First Team at 128 pounds and Arroyo Grande junior Nate Come is the First Team wrestler at 134 pounds. Paso Robles senior Ian Rodriguez is on the First Team at 140 pounds and Righetti's Rodriguez holds down the 147-pound spot.
At the state meet earlier this year, Rodriguez won five straight matches over the first two days to make the 145-pound final, scoring a major upset of second-seeded Noah Tolentino, an Oregon State commit, in the quarterfinals before knocking off Buchanan's Kyler Lake in the semifinals. Rodriguez lost to top seed Miguel Estrada in the final at state.
Paso Robles wrestlers dominate the upper weights. Joe Ciccarelli is First Team at 163 pounds, joined by teammate Riley Lowry at 172 pounds. Paso Robles' Christian Davidson (197 pounds) and Leo Kemp (222 pounds) are also on the First Team. Pioneer Valley's Jesus Hidalgo, a senior, is on the First Team at 184 pounds, joined by teammate Anthony Ayala, a senior, at 285 pounds.
Mountain League, Second Team
Paso Robles sophomore Dominic Marquez (108), Arroyo Grande freshman Louis Apodaca (115), Paso Robles junior Shane Vaughn (122), Arroyo Grande senior Juan Gomez (128), Pioneer Valley junior Eric Cruz (134), Righetti junior Jeremiah Vilaros (14) and Paso Robles senior Treyvon Bridewell (147) are on the Second Team.
Arroyo Grande sophomore Gavin Blackburn (154), Atascadero junior Kaleb Pryor (162) Arroyo Grande junior Logan Todd (172), Atascadero junior Traise Rodriguez (184), Righetti junior Nathaniel Northrop (197) and Righetti junior Matthew Graack (285) are also on the Second Team.
Ocean League, First Team
Michael Aanerud coached Morro Bay to the Ocean League title, led by league MVPs Wilson and Dawson.
Santa Maria sophomore Bryan San Juan is the First Team wrestler at 108 pounds.
St. Joseph sophomore Daniel Limon is on the First Team at 115 pounds, joined by Morro Bay's Devon Mayhew (122), San Luis Obispo's Kaden Trahan (128) and Danny Gonzalez (134) and Nipomo's Killian Fegley (140).
San Luis Obispo's Enrique Ernstrom is on the First Team at 147 pounds, followed by Morro Bay's Greg Olson at 154 pounds.
St. Joseph sophomore Isaac Guerrero is the First Team wrestler at 162 pounds and teammate Manuel Zepeda, a sophomore himself, is the First Team wrestler at 172 pounds.
SLO's Khash Demartini is on the First Team at 184 pounds, followed by Ben Reid of Morro Bay and Nipomo senior Vincent Hernandez.
St. Joseph senior Andrew Farao is the First Team wrestler at 285 pounds.
Ocean League, Second Team
The Second Team features Nipomo's Gabe Anderson (122), Santa Maria's Kevin Carrizal (115), St. Joseph's Aiden Martinez (122), Nipomo's Henry Newby (128), St. Joseph's Brody Lorencz (134), Santa Maria's Isaiah Esquivel (140), Santa Maria's Jose Vazquez (147) and Nipomo's Austin Musick (154).
Santa Maria junior Angel Lucas is also on the Second Team at 162 pounds, followed by Morro Bay's Nami Hoag (172), Nipomo's Cash Kimball (184), SLO's Chance Evans (197), Morro Bay's Nic Reid and Santa Maria's Angel Anguiano (285) and Morro Bay's Charlie Minetti (285).