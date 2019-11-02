LAS VEGAS — The force was with Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) Saturday evening at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Through the first three rounds of record breaking qualifying for the 19th annual Dodge NHRA Nationals, 16-time national Funny Car champion John Force and his daughter Brittany, with one Top Fuel national championship under her belt, had been the provisional pole position leaders for Sunday’s final eliminations.
But in the fourth and final qualifying round, two DSR racers stole the pole.
First Leah Pritchett had a 3.654 second, 329.83 miles per hour pass to unseat Brittany Force.
A few minutes later, Fast Jack Beckman raced down the track in 3.835 seconds at 331.94 miles per hour to drop John Force into second place.
In the next matchup, Tommy Johnson Jr., another DSR racer, hit a 3.840/331.04 pass to knock John Force back to third.
“It didn’t hurt that two DSR cars are the top qualifiers,” said Beckman. “We did two runs (Friday) that were not what we wanted. We went back and beefed everything up and it worked out. This will give us a lot of confidence.”
“That last pass was phenomenal,” said Pritchett. “To be No. 1 at the Dodge Nationals is phenomenal. We’re going to give it everything tomorrow. We were coming here and we want to leave with no bullets left.”
Greg Anderson is the top qualifier in Pro Stock and Matt Smith is tops in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the National Hot Rod Association’s next to last race in the Mello Yellow Countdown to the Championship.
“This is always a great race track for me,” said Anderson. “To win the pole in the hometown of our team owner Ken Black has made this a special weekend so far. My race car became really happy a couple weeks ago in Dallas and we kept the same setup. We’ve got a good horse now. We can run with the best of them.”
“We’ve got a lot of confidence going into tomorrow,” said Smith. “We tested some things out in the third qualifying session but it didn’t work so we went back to the basics and it worked out well.”
The drivers are trying to catch series leaders Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Andrew Hines (Pro Stock Motorcycle) before the season’s final race – the Auto Club Finals in two weeks at Pomona’s Auto Club Raceway with several drivers in each division still in contention for the season championships.
It has already been a record breaking weekend.
In Friday night’s second qualifying round, Brittany Force powered her Top Fuel dragster to a 3.659 second pass at 338.17 miles an hour. That was the fastest speed in Top Fuel History.
When Beckman won the pole Saturday, his run set the elapsed time record for the Las Vegas track.
John Force had the elapsed time record for about two hours, setting it in Saturday’s third round before Beckman took it away.
Beckman also set the track’s speed record during Friday’s second round.
And Smith set both records, running to the Pro Stock Motorcycle speed record Friday night and the elapsed time record late Saturday.
“This is a sport where things happen so fast. You can go from hero to zero to hero in an instant,” said Beckman. “Tonight we’re going to enjoy ourselves. Tomorrow we’ll put our game hats on and go for it. I just want that trophy."