Santino Alvaro had a productive two days at The Bash wrestling tournament in Farmersville Dec. 29 and 30.

The Santa Ynez wrestler went 3-1 and earned second place at 132 pounds. He is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 31.

Alvaro garnered 7,430 votes, 57 percent, of the votes cast by Times readers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

