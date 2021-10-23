Santa Ynez kept rolling Friday night, routing Ventura Channel Islands 47-7 in a Pacific View League game.
The Pirates are now 7-2 on the season and 3-1 in the Pacific View League. They close out the season against San Marcos next week.
Ventura Buena all but wrapped up the league championship with a win over Ventura Friday night. Buena (4-0 Pac. View) closes out the season next week against winless Cabrillo.
Buena edged Santa Ynez 25-19 with a last-second touchdown two weeks ago.
In the win over Channel Islands on Friday, junior quarterback Luke Gildred completed 8 of 10 passes for 136 yards. He threw a 38-yard touchdown to Canyon McClurg, a 22-yard score to sophomore Daulton Beard and a third touchdown to Owen Hunt.
Gildred also had a 66-yard rushing touchdown and finished the game with 100 yards on five carries.
Cash McClurg, a senior, had eight carries for 53 yards and a touchdown. He also had a tackle for a safety.
Nwar Samaan finished with 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Beard finished with three catches for 65 yards.
Photos: Lompoc hosts Oxnard in Channel League game
102221 Oxnard LHS 01.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross, left, celebrates his touchdown pass to Deville Dickerson, center, during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 02.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. Ross threw five touchdowns and rushed for another as the Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 03.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 04.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. Canley scored twice on receiving touchdowns and once on the ground in the Braves' 64-28 win.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 05.JPG
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. Dickerson scored five times: three on receiving touchdowns, once on a run and another on a kick return.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 06.JPG
Lompoc's Devontae Lauderdale recovers a fumble during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 07.JPG
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson returns a kick during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 08.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross carries the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 09.JPG
Lompoc's Rudy Elizondo runs with the ball after making a catch during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 10.JPG
Lompoc enters the field before Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 11.JPG
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson fields a kickoff during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 12.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. returns to his sideline after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 13.JPG
Lompoc's Andrew Porter carries the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 14.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross throws a pass during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 15.JPG
Lompoc's Andrew Porter runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 16.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. scores one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 17.JPG
Lompoc's Anthony Alonzo makes a tackle during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 18.JPG
Lompoc's Cavin Ross and Deville Dickerson celebrate during Friday's game against Oxnard. The Braves won 64-28, improving to 4-5 on the season heading into the season finale against Dos Pueblos.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 19.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. runs with the ball during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 20.JPG
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson hauls in a pass for a touchdown during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 21.JPG
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson catches one of his three touchdowns during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 22.JPG
Lompoc's Deville Dickerson scores on a 69-yard touchdown pass on the first play during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
102221 Oxnard LHS 23.JPG
Lompoc's Sheldon Canley Jr. stiff arms a defender during Friday's game against Oxnard.
Joe Bailey, Staff
Photos: Pioneer Valley hosts St. Joseph
102221 SJ PV football 01.JPG
St. Joseph’s Carter Vargas tries to hurdle Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava at the Panthers’ stadium. The ball came loose and Rubalcava recovered it.
Len Wood, Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 02.JPG
St. Joseph’s Travis Royal catches a long pass from Mark Crisp against Pioneer Valley at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 03.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Isaac Ruiz forces St. Joseph’s Collin Fasse out of bounds after he caught a Knight pass at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 04.JPG
St. Joseph’s Malakai Langley runs against Pioneer Valley at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 05.JPG
St. Joseph’s Malakai Langley tries to get between Pioneer Valley’s Kevin Martinez (34) and Josue Jimenez at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood, Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 06.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Ethan Ramos recovers a St. Joseph fumble at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 07.JPG
St. Joseph’s Carter Vargas (21) tries to get away from Pioneer Valley’s Isaac Ruiz at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 08.JPG
Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava is brought down by St. Joseph’s Erick Santillan at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 09.JPG
St. Joseph’s Aiden Carreno (54) and Mark Pullman stop Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 10.JPG
Pioneer Valley fans cheer at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 11.JPG
St. Joseph’s Darian Mensah passes against Pioneer Valley at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 12.JPG
St. Joseph’s Andrew Cecchi and Pioneer Valley’s Rudy Mendez dive for a fumble at the Panthers’ stadium. Cecchi recovered the ball.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 13.JPG
St. Joseph’s Gage Mussel stops Pioneer Valley’s Jose Gutierrez at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 14.JPG
St. Joseph’s Travis Royal catches a pass for a 57-yard touchdown against Pioneer Valley at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 15.JPG
St. Joseph’s Andrew Farao stops Pioneer Valley’s Adan Rubalcava at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 16.JPG
St. Joseph’s Oscar Magallon Pioneer runs against Valley’s Isaac Ruiz at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor
102221 SJ PV football 17.JPG
Pioneer Valley coach Dustin Davis watches on sidelines at the Panthers’ stadium.
Len Wood Contributor