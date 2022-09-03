Santa Ynez is making it look easy.

The Pirates rolled past the other Pirates Friday night, in a 59-19 win over Morro Bay in a non-league football game. 

Santa Ynez is now 2-0 on the season. The Pirates started the year with a 35-0 win over Atascadero on Aug. 19. They were then off for their bye on Aug. 26. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you