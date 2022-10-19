Santa Ynez has taken its lumps in its first season in the Mountain League.

The Pirates, who have been battling through injuries, suffered another close league loss last Friday, falling 21-16 to Paso Robles at home. 

The Pirates led 10-7 at halftime and that was the score after three quarters. The Bearcats then out-scored the Pirates 14-6 in the final frame. 

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you