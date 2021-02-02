Virtually all athletic competition has been shut down for nearly a year. So, Santa Ynez High School is intent on providing a new competitive outlet for its students, even if it's a virtual one.

Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho says she has worked to get a new sport approved at her school. Yep. The Pirates are starting an Esports squad.

Coelho says the school has three coaches who already work with other sports to lead the new team. They are Jason Finley, who will serve as the head coach. Finley is also a varsity assistant football coach and the varsity girls basketball head coach. Finley will be assisted by Greg Gandalfo, an assistant varsity and baseball coach who also teaches history at the school.

Sara Ovadia will serve as another assistant coach. Ovadia is the head coach for both boys and girls golf at the school and is the JV girls basketball head coach.

Coelho said about 20 students signed up to show interest in joining the team just a day after registration opened.

"I believe this number will grow as the deadline to sign up is Friday, Feb. 5," Coelho said, adding that the team will begin meeting over Zoom to prepare for games that start this spring. She expects the team to compete in one to two bona fide competitions this school year. The CIF season consists of five games in a given season.

"Each season that we participate in we will decide how many games we will compete in as a group," Coelho said.

When in-person instruction resumes, Coelho said, the team will be using her classroom to host the practices and competitions.

"I was able to get gaming computers installed in my classroom by our amazing IT department at the beginning of the school year," she said, adding the IT staff will continue to be involved in helping the Pirate Esports team.

"Esports is fairly new and I believe that each year the program will grow and the number of games available to students will increase every year," Coelho added.

The new program came to fruition after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) launched a partnership with PlayVS in 2019 to grow Esports at the high school level. Coelho said she is working with PlayVS, a Santa Monica-based company that helps programs get off the ground.

"I have been trying to think creatively on how we can get students involved with something competitive, and when a rep from PlayVS reached out I had a long conversation with him on how to make this happen for our school," Coelho said. "I took this information to principal Michele Borges and she agreed that this was a great opportunity for our students."

"Borges then got superintendent Scott Cory involved and he was on board to make it happen.

"With the help and support of our administration and business office, we can make this a reality for all our students," Coelho said.

"I fully support what she's doing," Cory said in an email. "It's great outreach to our students, a great way to engage them, particularly during the times we're in. It's a great opportunity for students to interact, compete and also set up future classroom opportunities for technology course offerings.

"It's a win-win for everyone."

In another email, Borges said she's "very excited to get Esports started here at Santa Ynez High School, especially during these challenging times for students. Esports gives students something to get excited about again and provides an opportunity for them to connect to other students in a social and competitive environment without the worries of exposure to COVID-19. We are fortunate that Esports has been recognized by CIF and offers students who love gaming to engage in an organized competitive program. I appreciate it when we can offer a variety of programs that meet the diverse interests of our students."

Games can be played on a Mac or PC and PlayVS will also help students operate from home. The CIF and NFHS spring season begins the week of Feb. 15. Teams can play these games: League of Legends, Rocket League, SMITE, FIFA 21 and Madden 21.

"Competitors can compete from home or on campus," Coelho said. "We also have a lot of space in my classroom to ensure six feet of social distancing and masking while following (public health) guidelines and protocols."

"Any time we can offer a positive opportunity for students, I will always bring up those possibilities to our administration and business office," Coelho said. "None of this would be possible without their support, and a very strong group of coaches who are positive influences for our students.

"All of us are excited to see where this program takes us."

Students with any interest or questions can contact Coelho at acoelho@syvuhsd.org.