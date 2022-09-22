The Santa Ynez girls team has had to make a lot of adjustments this year.

The Pirates are in a new CIF section and in a new league. Santa Ynez, along with Lompoc and Cabrillo, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective this school year.

Santa Ynez is playing in the Central Section's Division II. The Pirates, done with the Channel League where they had played for four years, are competing in the Mountain League this year.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

