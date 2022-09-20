SYHS PIRATES.jpg

Santa Ynez rolled to a pair of Mountain League wins last week, beating Paso Robles 8-1 Sept. 15 after St. Joseph by the same score Sept. 13.

 Contributed

The Santa Ynez boys water polo team responded to what coach Jake Kalkowski described as "A difficult week for the entire team," by beating Malibu 16-1 in a non-league game at Santa Ynez on Sept. 15.

"Malibu is a very well-coached team, and to hold them to one goal is a great accomplishment," Kalkowski said.

"(For our players) to show up like they did meant a lot to all of us."

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you