Santa Ynez' reward for an 8-2 season and a second-place finish in the Pacific View League was a 200-mile trip to Wildomar in Riverside County.

The Pirates went south to face the No. 3 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 8 football playoffs. 

Elsinore had its way with Santa Ynez, rolling to a 37-10 win in the first round. The Tigers improved to 8-3 on the season. Santa Ynez ends its season with an 8-3 record.

In a typical year, Santa Ynez likely would've had a home game and a higher seed in a lower division in the CIF playoffs. But with the new computer rankings determining playoff divisions and seedings, Santa Ynez hit the road to face a higher-rated team.

"They were more physical, they wore us down in the second half," Pirates coach Josh McClurg said. 

Luke Gildred led Santa Ynez with 71 yards rushing. The junior quarterback also threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Cash McClurg for the Pirates' only touchdown.

"We battled and never gave up," Josh McClurg said. "I'm super proud of this group."

Leo Valencia hit a 27-yard field, tying the school record with 11 career field goals. 

"It was a tough draw for us," McClurg added. "That team is good. Not sure if any team on our regular season schedule could've beaten them."

