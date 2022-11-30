Santa Ynez High School cheerleader Gabriela Robles will represent Varsity Spirit in the London New Year's Day Parade in London, England. The event runs Dec. 26-Jan. 3.
"I am so excited to be representing Santa Ynez High School and the Santa Ynez Valley at the London New Year's Day Parade," Robles said in a press release. "I am looking forward to meeting other cheerleaders from around the United States."
Varsity Spirit is an organization that specializes in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions and is a division of Varsity Brands, which specializes in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition.
Robles will perform with Varsity Spirit All-Americans in an exclusive performance on Piccadilly.
Cheerleaders, dancers and drum majors who are invited to perform in the London New Year's Day Parade are part of a select group of All-Americans identified at Varsity Spirit camps across the country.
All-Americans are chosen based on cheerleading, dance or drum major skills, as well as leadership skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA), United Spirit Association (USA) or Urban Cheerleading Experience (UCE).
Santa Ynez representatives attended the USA Camp at California Lutheran University last July. Robles was selected as an All-American there.
Only the top 12 percent of cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to participate in the London New Year's Day Parade.
"We are thrilled to be back participating in the London New Year's Day Parade, and that these excellent athletes will have the chance to perform and experience our Special Events abroad," Varsity Spirit President Bill Seely said in a press release.
Since its inaugural parade in 1987, the London New Year's Day Parade has grown to attract more than 10,000 participants from across the US, UK, Europe and beyond. There is a street audience of more than 500,000 and a television audience of more than 500 million annually, according to the release.
