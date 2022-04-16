Juan Rodriguez is the Mountain League's Most Valuable Player.
After leading Santa Maria High's boys soccer team to the outright league championship, Rodriguez was tabbed as the winner of the league's top individual honor.
He leads an array of Santa Maria players that earned All-League recognition from the top league in the Central Coast Athletic Association.
The Saints went 17-4-1 during the regular season and took first in the league with an 8-2 record, one game ahead of Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo.
Rodriguez, a midfielder, was fourth on the Saints in points with 10, tallying three goals and four assists. Rodriguez is a senior.
Eduardo Cuna led the Saints to the league title as head coach.
First Team
There are three Santa Maria High players on the Mountain League's First Team.
Senior Martin Villagomez is the First Team's goalkeeper. Villagomez spent just about every minute in goal for the Saints and made 87 saves in 20 games.
Santa Maria senior Jimmy Martinez is a First Team midfielder. Martinez was third on the Saints in points with five goals and seven assists.
Sophomore defender Geovani Chavez is also on the First Team from Santa Maria.
Righetti senior Joe Baro is on the First Team after leading the Warriors in points with 24. Baro had 11 goals and two assists on the season, racking up 17 more points than anyone else on the Righetti team.
Pioneer Valley has one player on the First Team in junior David Montesinos, a midfielder.
San Luis Obispo has two players on the First Team in junior Justin Schroeter and sophomore Thomas Alvarez.
Arroyo Grande seniors Valentine Grabner, Diego Romero and Leo Zezierski on the First Team. Paso Robles senior Kaiden Lundy is also on the First Team as a midfielder.
Second Team
Santa Maria senior forward Javier Real led the Saints in points with 26, tallying nine goals and eight assists on the season. He was named to the Second Team as a forward. Eddie Garces, a junior midfielder is also on the Second Team. Garces was second on Santa Maria in points with 19, totaling seven goals and five assists.
Santa Maria's Inri Torres, a junior forward, is on the Second Team as well. Torres had three goals and three assists last season.
Pioneer Valley's Luis Cortes, a sophomore, and Jose Gonzalez, a freshman, are on the Second Team. Cortes had 11 goals on the season.
Righetti senior Elijah Herrera is on the Second Team as a midfielder. Teammate Ace Espinoza is also on the Second Team midfield. Espinoza is a sophomore. He had a goal and five assists last season.
San Luis Obispo sophomore goalie Ben Oetman is on the Second Team. Junior Thomas Byde is also on the Second Team for San Luis Obispo.
Arroyo Grande's Jean Luc Moustipate, a junior defender, is on the Second Team, joined by teammate Aravith Ruppa, a senior defender.
Paso Robles is represented on the Second Team by senior Tyler Woodard.
Honorable Mention
Each league member was able to select one player for the Honorable Mention team.
Pioneer Valley senior midfielder Bryson Cugua earned Honorable Mention recognition. Santa Maria defender Armando Ramos is also on the Honorable Mention team, joined by Righetti junior Alek Santos, a defender, Arroyo Grande senior keeper Lachlan Bensend, Paso Robles senior midfielder Ricardo Navarro and San Luis Obispo senior forward Luca Marino.