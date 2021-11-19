The Santa Maria High School girls cross country team won the CIF Central Section Division 4 championship on Thursday.
The Saints edged second-place Nipomo in the 5,000-meter race at Woodward Park in Fresno. Orcutt Academy finished in third place.
Santa Maria finished with 75 points, edging Nipomo's total of 94. Orcutt Academy finished with a score of 96.
Santa Maria was led by Itandehui Olea and Yadira Tello, a pair of seniors. Olea finished in 11th place, running the 5,000 meters in 21 minutes, 36.02 seconds. Tello was just behind Olea, taking 12th place in 21:36.61.
Santa Maria's Crystal Herrera finished in 21st place in 22:20.98 and Annais Vega was 24th at 22:37.54. Vanessa Juarez finished in 30th place at 22:55.42. Rocio Zamora (32nd, 22:58.14) and Norma Zamora (54th, 24:45.53) also ran for the Saints.
Nipomo senior Iliana Murguia, a Cal State Bakersfield soccer commit, finished second overall with a time of 19:53.09. Teammate Kayden Sanders, a junior, was ninth overall at 21:22.49. Nipomo's Kate Barnett, a softball standout at Nipomo, was 27th at 22:44.08 and Sophia Esparza, a freshman, was 34th at 23.17.34. Regina Esparza, a sophomore, was 48th overall. Ximena Hinojosa (71st, 25:31.08) and Annalisse Lopez (72nd, 25:31.35) also ran for the Titans.
Orcutt Academy's Peyton Miya ran 21:01.92 to finish as the fastest freshman and help the Spartans to a third-place finish. Devyn Kendrick, a standout basketball player at Orcutt Academy, was 14th overall for the Spartans in 21:38.84.
Freshmen Sofia Rubalcava was 22nd in 22.31.70 and Rylie Allen was 23rd at 22:35.10 for the Spartans. Elizabeth O'Leary (60th, 25:02.51), Megan Westfall (75th, 25:49.97) and Danielle Sacks (27.09.33) also ran for the Spartans.
Paso Robles senior Charlotte Castelli won the Division 2 race in 18:46.83.
Pioneer Valley was fifth in Division 3 with 160 points. Righetti was 10th in that division and St. Joseph was 17th.
Pioneer Valley junior Araceli Medina was fourth overall in the Division 3 race at 20:03.03.
Over on the boys side, San Luis Obispo finished in second in Division 2 with 34 points, just a point behind D2 champion Sanger. Atascadero was third.
Santa Maria's boys were fourth in Division 3, behind Tulare Western, Bakersfield Frontier and Fresno Central.
Santa Maria's Arquime De Jesus was seventh overall in 16:27.13. Teammate Gabriel Ramos was 19th overall in 17:27.43.
Luis Campos Delgado was the top finisher for Pioneer Valley in 27th place at 17:49.34. St. Joseph's Giacomo Curti was 28th at 17:49.91.
Righetti was led by Cory Campbell in 29th place and William Funes in 30th place.
Dylan Felix was the top finisher for the Orcutt Academy boys in Division 4, running the 5,000 meters in 18:52.98.