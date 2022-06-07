The Santa Maria Valley Suns are champions.
The Santa Maria-based youth basketball team competed in The Battle for the Beach Shootout Saturday in Arroyo Grande and won the tournament.
The Suns beat the Santa Maria Huskies 25-10 and Aztec Academy 32-21.
The team is coached by Erik Ramos, Randy Stanford and Sara Edwards. The team members are Ella Edwards, Khloe Hernández, Paula Camacho, Moriah Kerley, Deztinee Herrera, Mariah Andrade, Gracie Payne and Carley Yamate.
Hancock basketball camp
The Allan Hancock College women's basketball program has announced the schedule for its summer camp.
The camp is set to take place on July 25-28 inside of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day and is open to ages 8-17.
Participants will receive instruction from current and former AHC women's basketball players and coaching staff on several fundamental skills, including shooting, dribbling, ball handling, footwork, defense, rebounding, passing, guard work and post play.
Registration is set at $85 per participant for the four-day event.
Online registration is now open and space is limited! To register, visit the Hancock College ticketing website, ahcbulldogs.com/ticketing.
Individuals should contact the camp coordinator, Andre Scott, with questions related to the event, at andre.scott@hancockcollege.edu.
Hancock football schedule set
The Southern California Football Association (SCFA) has released the 2022 football schedule for the fall, which has Allan Hancock College set to continue competition as a member of the National Northern League this season.
The traditional 10-game slate will feature five non-conference matchups and five contests against league foes. The Bulldogs will kick off the 2022 campaign on the road against Santa Barbara City College on Sept. 3 before hosting the home opener against San Bernardino Valley College on Sept. 10. The regular season finale will take place on Saturday, Nov. 12 with a road trip to Bakersfield College.
The remainder of the home slate includes contests with Fullerton (Sept. 24), East Los Angeles (Oct. 15), College of the Canyons (Oct. 22), and Long Beach (Nov. 5). The Bulldogs are also scheduled to travel to Cerritos (Sept. 17), Mt. San Antonio (Oct. 1), and Ventura (Oct. 29). The final five contests of the season will take place against other National Northern League opponents.
Bowl games and the first round of playoffs are scheduled for Nov. 26, while the SoCal Regional Final is set for Dec. 3 and the CCCAA State Championship is slated for Dec. 10.
Special events on the upcoming calendar include Youth Day (Sept. 24), Military Appreciation Day (Oct. 15), and Sophomore Day (Nov. 5).
Junior Golf Camps at Rancho Maria
"Big" John McComish is hosting junior golf camps this summer for boys and girls ages 6 to 16.
There's a camp set for June 13-16 and more on June 20-23, July 11-14, July 18-21 and Aug. 1-4.
The cost is $60 per camper and the sessions run from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Rancho Maria is located at 1950 Casmalia Road in Santa Maria. Contact McComish at (503) 409-9829 or email at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Righetti golf coach Brian Tomooka will also help out at some of the camps. The clinics will work on swinging, chipping, putting, rules and etiquette.