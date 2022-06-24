The Santa Maria Valley has a rich, vibrant sports history.
Much of that history will be on display next month at the Elks Lodge in Santa Maria.
The Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club is holding a presentation detailing all sports in the valley on Sunday, July 10 at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Elks Lodge No. 1538 is located at 1309 N. Bradley.
Some of the Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club's presentations will focus on the founding of the Middle League and Guadalupe Little League, youth baseball leagues that were founded in 1952.
"We would be honored to have in attendance anyone who has been part of the Middle League or Guadalupe Little League, or any sports, past and present," said Eddie Navarro, a Santa Maria Valley Sports History Club co-founder.
Those who wish to attend the July 10 presentation are also welcomed to bring any pictures or memorabilia and attendees will also be able to share their stories.
Guadalupe's first youth baseball program came to reality in 1952 when area merchants and citizens raised $1,145 to start a four-team league that summer. (The Yankees and Indians were in the American League and the Dodgers and Giants were in the National League. The Yankees' Fred Pandolfo won the league's first batting crown with a .535 average that year).
The Middle League came to Santa Maria when founder Bill Ellis organized the league in the fall of 1951, with play beginning in 1952. The league was for boys aged 13-15 who had graduated out of Little League, yet were too young to play in the American Legion league. There were four sponsors when the league was founded, with then-police chief Frank McCaslin, representing the city police force, joining Charles Buck, from W.B. Johnson; Hank Bonetti, from General Petroleum; and A.J. Diani, from Diani Construction Co.
The Police Boys club beat A.J. Diani in the inaugural championship game. There were 84 boys who played in the league's first season, which was made up of 60 games. The fields featured 75-foot base paths and a distance of 53 feet from the mound to home plate.
The Santa Maria Valley also has a proud history when it comes to women in sports. The Satna Maria Valleyettes was a famed fast-pitch softball team that traveled the state. The Orcutt Express was a powerhouse youth softball team in the 1980s that won national championships.
"If you have been part of our sports history, or currently involved with sports, you are our sports history and future," Navarro said.
Young Santa Maria Valley athletes had an array of options in sports to play in the first half of the century. The top athletes, like Leander Gatewood for instance, would play football and also compete in boxing, bowling and even table tennis.
The group plans on having a group picture featuring the men and women who've been part of Santa Maria Valley sports at 1 p.m. on July 10.
Navarro has helped organize the event along with Al Ramos and senior advisors Joe Talaugon and Ernie Corral.