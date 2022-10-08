Santa Maria captured its first Ocean League win of the season Friday night, cruising past league newcomer Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium.
The Saints also qualified for the postseason with their third win of the year in the 40-13 victory over the Conquistadores.
It's the first league win for head coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez, who's in his second season at Santa Maria. Teams need to have at least a .300 winning percentage to qualify for the postseason and Santa Maria now has three wins at 3-5 on the year.
Cabrillo is 2-5 on the season and 0-4 in Ocean League play. The Conqs will host Bakersfield Mira Monte on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. It's likely Cabrillo's best shot at qualifying for the postseason. Mira Monte is 1-6 on the season.
Santa Maria will close out the season with a home game against a tough San Luis Obispo team (5-2) on Friday before taking on rival Pioneer Valley on Oct. 21 on the road. Santa Maria is playing 10 games in 10 weeks with its bye week in the final week of the regular season on Oct. 28.
The Saints have been awfully competitive in league play, suffering two four-point losses. They lost to Atascadero 28-24 despite holding a three-score lead at halftime. They lost to Templeton 21-17 as well. Their other Ocean League loss was a 34-22 defeat to Morro Bay.
