Santa Maria captured its first Ocean League win of the season Friday night, cruising past league newcomer Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium.

The Saints also qualified for the postseason with their third win of the year in the 40-13 victory over the Conquistadores.

It's the first league win for head coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez, who's in his second season at Santa Maria. Teams need to have at least a .300 winning percentage to qualify for the postseason and Santa Maria now has three wins at 3-5 on the year. 

