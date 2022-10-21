One play after his defense stuffed a Pioneer Valley run on a fake punt at the Santa Maria 35 with his team down 9-7 in the fourth quarter Friday night, Saints quarterback Josue Elena stood in the pocket and fired a long pass downfield.

Two Pioneer Valley defenders closed in toward the ball - then Saints wide receiver Juan Rico, who was behind everyone, grabbed it and sprinted into the end zone to complete a 65-yard scoring play. Elena then connected with a wide open Edgar Preciado in the back of the end zone on the two-point conversion pass.

More than five minutes still remained but the way this one was going, it figured that that was pretty much that. It was. Santa Maria wound up with a huge 15-9 win against its crosstown rival in front of an overflow crowd at Pioneer Valley on the Panthers' Homecoming.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you