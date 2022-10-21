One play after his defense stuffed a Pioneer Valley run on a fake punt at the Santa Maria 35 with his team down 9-7 in the fourth quarter Friday night, Saints quarterback Josue Elena stood in the pocket and fired a long pass downfield.
Two Pioneer Valley defenders closed in toward the ball - then Saints wide receiver Juan Rico, who was behind everyone, grabbed it and sprinted into the end zone to complete a 65-yard scoring play. Elena then connected with a wide open Edgar Preciado in the back of the end zone on the two-point conversion pass.
More than five minutes still remained but the way this one was going, it figured that that was pretty much that. It was. Santa Maria wound up with a huge 15-9 win against its crosstown rival in front of an overflow crowd at Pioneer Valley on the Panthers' Homecoming.
Asia Francisco, a senior, was crowned Pioneer Valley Homecoming queen at halftime. The homecoming king was to be crowned at the Pioneer Valley homecoming dance Saturday. Meanwhile, the Saints (4-6, 2-4) finished their regular season on a fabulous note. Next week is the Saints' bye week.
"This is the perfect way to go into the bye week," Preciado said afterward. "This gives us a lot of momentum going into the playoffs," which will start Nov. 4.
Pioneer Valley (3-6, 2-4) will wrap up its regular season at Atascadero, which had clinched a share of the Ocean League title after beating Cabrillo 45-28 on Friday. The Panthers have enough wins to apply for entry into the playoffs.
As for the winning touchdown pass, "(Rico) just kept his concentration and finished the play," said Preciado.
The win in the 16th edition of the Main Street Classic was just the second in the series for the Saints. However, it is the second in the past three games between the teams. The teams' scheduled game last fall was called off because of COVID-19 issues.
Second-year Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez won on his first try against Pioneer Valley. Mendoza-Gutierrez was in his first year as Saints coach when the scheduled 2021 game between the teams was called off. Pioneer Valley won when the teams played in an abbreviated 2021 spring season.
"This one will give me some bragging rights," a happy Santa Maria defensive end Aidan Ponce said. "I know some of the Pioneer Valley guys. I played youth football with them."
Ponce and linebackers Javier Delgadillo and Damian Mendez helped the Saints hold an opponent without a touchdown for the first time this season. The Pioneer Valley touchdown came when Santa Maria receiver Malachi Jordan was stripped of the ball and Panthers linebacker Jose Gutierrez ran 50 yards with it for a score.
One of the biggest plays of the game for the Saints came on one of the Panthers' biggest plays from scrimmage.
After the Pioneer Valley defense stuffed the Saints four times inside the Panthers 1 in the second quarter, Anthony Arias, from his 5, looked like he was off to the races. Delgadillo pulled him down on the 24 with a saving tackle after a 19-yard gain.
"I just knew I had to go to the ball," Delgadillo said.
Arias wound up as the leading rusher in the game, with 84 yards.
The Panthers got the ball to start the second half, and they ground out two first downs. The Saints utterly controlled things after that.
Pioneer Valley got just two first downs after its initial second half possession ended when Delgadillo recovered an Alan Jimenez fumble at the Santa Maria 44. The Saints shook off a first-down holding penalty on their ensuing possession, and Elena eventually hit Jordan for a 14-yard touchdown pass at the 1:24 mark of the third quarter.
Jordan shook off that fumble and wound up with 10 receptions for 115 yards and the touchdown catch. After throwing for 80 yards in the first half, Elena finished with 216 yards passing.
Elena threw those two touchdown passes, and he did not throw an interception. He missed on just four of his 23 passes.
The Santa Maria defenders figured they wouldn't have to sweat the pass against the Pioneer Valley defense, and they were correct. The Panthers threw six times for a total of eight yards.
"We knew they didn't have no (passing game)," said Ponce. "All week in practice, we concentrated on the run."
It paid off. The Panthers tried to ram most everything between the tackles, the 135 yards Pioneer Valley had on the ground weren't consistent enough and Santa Maria had a huge win.
Photos: Saints and Panthers battle in Main Street Classic
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.