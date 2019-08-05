The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds has qualified for a second 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in a second event.
Reynolds won the men's 800 freestyle in 8 minutes, 11.86 seconds at the Futures Championships in Portland, Oregon Sunday, under the men's 800 qualifying standard of 8:12.99. Reynolds broke Olympian Josh Prenot's SMSC team record in the process.
Earlier in the Futures Meet, Reynolds won the 1,500 and qualified for the Olympic Trials in that event.
Blake Simpson, Reynolds' SMSC teammate, finished second in the 800 Sunday. Simpson was also the runner-up in the Futures 1,500.
Prenot, who swam for Cal after competing for the Santa Maria Swim Club, went on to win silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the 200-meter breaststroke.