070717 Swim meet 01.jpg

Parker Reynolds, of the Santa Maria Swim Club, swims in the 1,500-meter freestyle during a competition at the Coastal Championships Swim Meet at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria. At the Futures Meet in Oregon last weekend, Reynolds qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in both the 800 and 1,500-meter freestyle swims. The Trials will be held next summer in Indianapolis ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

 Len Wood, Staff

The Santa Maria Swim Club's Parker Reynolds has qualified for a second 2020 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials in a second event.

Reynolds won the men's 800 freestyle in 8 minutes, 11.86 seconds at the Futures Championships in Portland, Oregon Sunday, under the men's 800 qualifying standard of 8:12.99. Reynolds broke Olympian Josh Prenot's SMSC team record in the process.

Earlier in the Futures Meet, Reynolds won the 1,500 and qualified for the Olympic Trials in that event.

Blake Simpson, Reynolds' SMSC teammate, finished second in the 800 Sunday. Simpson was also the runner-up in the Futures 1,500.

Prenot, who swam for Cal after competing for the Santa Maria Swim Club, went on to win silver at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the 200-meter breaststroke. 

