Nipomo quarterback Griffin Groshart had just hit Joseph Canales for a 33-yard touchdown pass to bring the Titans to within a point of Santa Maria at the 1:27 mark of the fourth quarter Saturday night. The Titans brought out the PAT team then called timeout.
Saints defensive lineman Armando Silva figured the Titans would go for two points and the win. He also figured, "They'd go up the middle."
He guessed right. Groshart gave the ball to hard-running back Gabe Evans. Silva joined a bunch of others, including Jabdiel Calderon, Joseph Villalovos, Aiden Ponce and Angel Castillo, to stack up Evans and his second effort inches short of the goal line to preserve a 14-13 Santa Maria non-league win in its home opener at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus.
The Saints moved to 2-1. The Titans dropped to 0-3. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Saturday evening because of a shortage of officials.
As Evans was pushing toward the goal line on the two-point try, "I ran over a bunch of guys to get to him," said Silva.
Unlike Silva, "I thought (the Titans) would play for the tie," and overtime, said Santa Maria coach Albert Mendoza-Gutierrez. "Our boys stepped up, made the play and we got the win. (Evans) is a stud."
Evans scored from five yards out to finish a 60-yard Nipomo scoring drive on the first possession of the second half after the Titans had mustered all of 17 yards of offense in the first.
The score did not stay 7-7 for long. After the Evans touchdown run and the PAT, Santa Maria's Isaiah Esquivel reached and grabbed the ensuing kickoff, burst through an opening up the middle, ran through a couple of would-be tackles, cut left and rode good downfield blocking to an 82-yard touchdown return.
Mendoza said, "Great athletes make plays. Isaiah made a play for us."
Calderon and Juan Rico each made a big play down the stretch to preserve the Santa Maria win.
After the Saints stopped the two-point try, Rico snared a line drive of an onside kick and wisely went straight down. The Titans used their last timeout after the first down snap, so the Saints were left with 5.8 seconds to kill on fourth down.
Nipomo sent an all-out punt rush, but Calderon, the punter, got the punt away quickly and easily. The Titans, with no one back, couldn't get to the ball to stop the clock and time expired as the ball was rolling on the ground.
Santa Maria took the opening kickoff and, with quarterback Josue Elena connecting on six straight passes after missing on his first, drove crisply down the field on a 66-yard scoring drive. Javier Delgadillo scored from inside the 1.
The Santa Maria offense fizzled after its second drive stalled on the Nipomo 25, the Titans never did get much going before intermission and the score stayed 7-0 until intermission.
The freshman Groshart, on the move in the second half after passing from the pocket in the first, threw for 96 of his 98 yards after intermission. However, Calderon, for Santa Maria, and Evans, for Nipomo, helped the defenses turn most of the game into a punt exchange between the teams - until the late game dramatics.
Nipomo's Malakai Starr, with 58 yards, was the leading rusher. Elena threw for 90.
Santa Maria will host Santa Ynez at 7 p.m. next Friday night in a non-league game. Nipomo has a bye next week then will play at St. Joseph Sept. 16 in a Mountain League game.
Photos: Righetti rolls past PV in Battle for the Helmet