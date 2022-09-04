Nipomo quarterback Griffin Groshart had just hit Joseph Canales for a 33-yard touchdown pass to bring the Titans to within a point of Santa Maria at the 1:27 mark of the fourth quarter Saturday night. The Titans brought out the PAT team then called timeout.

Saints defensive lineman Armando Silva figured the Titans would go for two points and the win. He also figured, "They'd go up the middle."

He guessed right. Groshart gave the ball to hard-running back Gabe Evans. Silva joined a bunch of others, including Jabdiel Calderon, Joseph Villalovos, Aiden Ponce and Angel Castillo, to stack up Evans and his second effort inches short of the goal line to preserve a 14-13 Santa Maria non-league win in its home opener at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus.

