Santa Maria connected on its field goal attempt, East Bakersfield failed on its own field goal try, and that was the difference Friday night in the season opener for these football teams.
Jose Torres kicked a 38-yard field goal for the Saints at the 4:48 mark of the third quarter. Jacob Nava blocked the Blades’ 33-yard try at the 6:06 mark of the fourth and the Saints came away with a 3-0 win at Ralph Baldiviez Stadium on the Santa Maria campus.
As the Torres try went toward the uprights, there was no doubt that it was straight enough. The unknown was whether it would be long enough. It was, by a few yards.
“I wasn’t nervous,” Torres, who was the Santa Maria kicker last year, replied when he was asked if he had any nerves after he kicked the ball.
“My team had faith in me,” Torres said. “I knew I had it.”
Anthony Rice helped set up the field goal by completing five straight passes, three of those to Nick Martinez for a total of 33 yards, after the Saints started the drive at their 25. Rice completed two passes, totaling 19 yards, to Isaiah Esquivel during the series.
The Saints got the job done in Albert Mendoza's debut as their head coach. Mendoza was a Santa Maria assistant for five years.
He took the head coaching job after a successful six-year run by his predecessor, Dan Ellington, that included a sectional final appearance in 2017. Ellington is now Santa Maria’s athletic director.
Mendoza's short-handed defense threw a shutout at the Blades even though, “We were missing three defensive starters,” Santa Maria’s new head coach said.
“You’ve heard the saying ‘next man up.’ That’s what happened for us. We had to change some things up, but we made it work. The defense did a good job.”
The Saints lost a fourth-quarter fumble at their 36 and the Blades drove to the Santa Maria 8. The Saints stopped Gabriel Gonzalez for a two-yard loss at the 10 on second down. They sacked Blades quarterback Matthew Moore at the 16 then Nava, who had a big game in the defensive backfield, blocked the field goal try.
A pass interference penalty against the Saints helped the Blades move the ball from midfield to the Santa Maria 29 shortly thereafter. Joseph Galindo ended the threat when he picked off a Moore pass at the 15.
East Bakersfield’s last gasp was in vain. With time running out, the Saints kept the Blades receiver in-bounds and time ran out as the Blades were trying to set up a desperation field goal try.
The Saints, thin in numbers to begin with, lost two players to injury during pre-game warmups and two more went down shortly after the game started.
Larry Vea and Matthew Correa were two Saints defensive linemen who were able to go the entire way. They helped the Saints preserve the win by with their pass rush against Moore the second half.
“I adjusted my pass rush some,” said Vea. “I knew they were trying to get inside on me, knew they had to double team me. I had to bull rush.
“All the credit goes to the coaches who taught me to keep my hands up,” to fend off blockers.
The Saints needed all that good work from their defense. With Santa Maria driving in the first half, Jeremy Dominguez picked off a Rice pass at the Blades 5. Gonzalez helped the Blades defense keep the Saints offense from gaining any consistent traction.
Santa Maria is at home against San Marcos at 7 p.m. next Friday night.