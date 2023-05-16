Lady Dodgers 01

The Division 1 Lady Dodgers from the Santa Maria Girls Softball League won their division.

 Contributed

Last weekend, the Division 1 Lady Dodgers from the Santa Maria Girls Softball League won their division.

The Lady Dodgers beat the Majestics 14-2 in four innings at the Hagerman Sports Complex at the end-of-season tournament on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0