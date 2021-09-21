041621 PV SM football 21.JPG

Pioneer Valley’s Javier Rangel scores against Santa Maria during the Main Street Classic in April. The game will not be played this week due to COVID-19 protocols enacted by Pioneer Valley. 

The Main Street Classic won't be happening Friday and likely won't happen at all this season.

Santa Maria will not play at Pioneer Valley in a football game that was scheduled for this Friday. The cancellation stems from COVID-19 issues within the Pioneer Valley program, per a school source. 

That was a scheduled non-league game and will be difficult to re-scheduled this season.

Santa Maria, though, has filled the hole in its schedule. The Saints will play at Fillmore (3-1) Friday night. It's Fillmore's homecoming game. 

Fillmore will be a difficult opponent for the Saints (2-2). The Flashes' only loss was against Santa Ynez (4-1). The Pirates edged the flashes 26-21. 

Santa Ynez beat Santa Maria 48-7 on Sept. 10. The Saints have wins over East Bakersfield and Cabrillo. They beat East 3-0 to start the season and rolled to a 35-6 win over Cabrillo last Friday.

Fillmore handed Oak Park (4-1) its first loss of the season last Friday in a 17-14 win. The Flashes also beat South El Monte 56-0 and San Marino 35-7.

CalPreps has Santa Maria ranked No. 689 in the state and Fillmore is No. 321. 

The cancellation makes this the third week that Pioneer Valley has had a Friday night off. The Panthers opened the season on Aug. 20 with a 6-0 loss to San Luis Obispo.

They then had the night of Aug. 27 off before switching up their schedule to play a Mountain League game against Nipomo, which won 26-20.

The Panthers then lost at Templeton 7-0 on Sept. 3. They were off last week and will be off this week again. 

They're scheduled to host Arroyo Grande (3-2) on Friday, Oct. 1 to resume Mountain League play. 

Pioneer Valley does have an opening on Oct. 29, but the Saints would have an Ocean League game that week.

Girls golf

Orcutt Academy 256, Pioneer Valley 279

Kariss Whitford shot a 46 to lead the Spartans over the Panthers as teammate Melissa burns followed closely with a 47 on Monday.

Pioneer Valley's Megan Contreras shot a 50 to lead the Panthers. The Spartans play at Santa Maria County Club against Santa Maria High on Thursday.

College football

Hancock rises to 11th in rankings

The Hancock College football program made the largest leap of any ranked team in the third edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Football Top 25 Coaches' Poll, announced by the association on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs rose 11 slots to the No. 11 ranking after collecting 193 points in the poll, marking the largest jump by any program this week. Hancock remained undefeated and moved to 3-0 on the season after a 15-6 victory over then-No. 18 Cerritos at home last Saturday.

Coach Seth Damron's squad is currently ranked in a number of statistical categories in the SCFA, including fourth in rushing attempts (128), fourth in passing yards per completion (14.7), and fifth in sacks (11).

Offensively, Maurice Smith ranks fifth in the state with three rushing touchdowns and ninth with 79 rushing yards per game. Defensively, Jesse Garza is ranked third in total tackles (26) and ranks 15th with 8.7 tackles per game.

Latrell Brown, Justus Makainai, John Sniffen, and Adreian Stevenson are tied at No. 21 with two sacks each thus far.

At the conference level, Hancock is one of five National Northern League competitors ranked in the poll. Other league members in the rankings are No. 2 Ventura, No. 5 Canyons, No. 7 Bakersfield and No. 20 East Los Angeles.

The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a road trip to face No. 8 Fullerton. The game, which is set to take place inside the Nathan Shapell Memorial Stadium at Yorba Linda High School, will kick off at 4 p.m.

