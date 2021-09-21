The Main Street Classic won't be happening Friday and likely won't happen at all this season.
Santa Maria will not play at Pioneer Valley in a football game that was scheduled for this Friday. The cancellation stems from COVID-19 issues within the Pioneer Valley program, per a school source.
That was a scheduled non-league game and will be difficult to re-scheduled this season.
Santa Maria, though, has filled the hole in its schedule. The Saints will play at Fillmore (3-1) Friday night. It's Fillmore's homecoming game.
Fillmore will be a difficult opponent for the Saints (2-2). The Flashes' only loss was against Santa Ynez (4-1). The Pirates edged the flashes 26-21.
Santa Ynez beat Santa Maria 48-7 on Sept. 10. The Saints have wins over East Bakersfield and Cabrillo. They beat East 3-0 to start the season and rolled to a 35-6 win over Cabrillo last Friday.
Fillmore handed Oak Park (4-1) its first loss of the season last Friday in a 17-14 win. The Flashes also beat South El Monte 56-0 and San Marino 35-7.
CalPreps has Santa Maria ranked No. 689 in the state and Fillmore is No. 321.
The cancellation makes this the third week that Pioneer Valley has had a Friday night off. The Panthers opened the season on Aug. 20 with a 6-0 loss to San Luis Obispo.
They then had the night of Aug. 27 off before switching up their schedule to play a Mountain League game against Nipomo, which won 26-20.
The Panthers then lost at Templeton 7-0 on Sept. 3. They were off last week and will be off this week again.
They're scheduled to host Arroyo Grande (3-2) on Friday, Oct. 1 to resume Mountain League play.
Pioneer Valley does have an opening on Oct. 29, but the Saints would have an Ocean League game that week.
Girls golf
Orcutt Academy 256, Pioneer Valley 279
Kariss Whitford shot a 46 to lead the Spartans over the Panthers as teammate Melissa burns followed closely with a 47 on Monday.
Pioneer Valley's Megan Contreras shot a 50 to lead the Panthers. The Spartans play at Santa Maria County Club against Santa Maria High on Thursday.
College football
Hancock rises to 11th in rankings
The Hancock College football program made the largest leap of any ranked team in the third edition of the JC Athletic Bureau Football Top 25 Coaches' Poll, announced by the association on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs rose 11 slots to the No. 11 ranking after collecting 193 points in the poll, marking the largest jump by any program this week. Hancock remained undefeated and moved to 3-0 on the season after a 15-6 victory over then-No. 18 Cerritos at home last Saturday.
Coach Seth Damron's squad is currently ranked in a number of statistical categories in the SCFA, including fourth in rushing attempts (128), fourth in passing yards per completion (14.7), and fifth in sacks (11).
Offensively, Maurice Smith ranks fifth in the state with three rushing touchdowns and ninth with 79 rushing yards per game. Defensively, Jesse Garza is ranked third in total tackles (26) and ranks 15th with 8.7 tackles per game.
Latrell Brown, Justus Makainai, John Sniffen, and Adreian Stevenson are tied at No. 21 with two sacks each thus far.
At the conference level, Hancock is one of five National Northern League competitors ranked in the poll. Other league members in the rankings are No. 2 Ventura, No. 5 Canyons, No. 7 Bakersfield and No. 20 East Los Angeles.
The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a road trip to face No. 8 Fullerton. The game, which is set to take place inside the Nathan Shapell Memorial Stadium at Yorba Linda High School, will kick off at 4 p.m.
VOTE: Cuccia, Castillo, Swain, Gildred, Tynes, Hernandez and Dickerson up for Player of the Week
Caden Cuccia, St. Joseph QBUpdated
St. Joseph's football team finally played a home game and finally got its first win as sophomore quarterback Caden Cuccia got the Knights out to a 47-7 halftime lead over San Jose Santa Teresa.
Cuccia did most of his damage in that first half as he finished the game with 274 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also ran for 82 yards in the 54-7 victory, improving the Knights to 1-3 on the season heading into Friday's home game against San Juan Capistrano St. Margaret's.
Caden Cuccia, St. Joseph QB: 13 for 16, 274 yards, 3 TDs; 82 yards rushing in 54-7 win over Santa Teresa.
Alejandro Castillo, Santa Maria RB/LBUpdated
While Cuccia and the Knights were rolling, Santa Maria was cruising past Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Alejandro Castillo, a Saints captain, helped Santa Maria improve to 2-2 on the season with a 35-6 win.
Saints coach Albert Mendoza said Castillo has a 3.6 GPA and leads the team in tackles.
"He represents everything we want to build here at Santa Maria," Mendoza said of Castillo. "He was all over the place and had a great game against Cabrillo."
Alejandro Castillo, Santa Maria RB/LB: leading tackler in 35-6 win over Cabrillo.
Sean Swain, Valley Christian QBUpdated
Sean Swain, VCA's quarterback, threw four touchdown passes as the Lions routed Lancaster Baptist 56-27, a big-time upset win. Lancaster Baptist was ranked fifth in the CIF-SS Division 2 8-man rankings heading into that game and VCA was unranked.
Sean Swain, Valley Christian QB: 8 for 16, 141 yards, 4 TDs in 56-27 win over Lancaster Baptist.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QBUpdated
Meanwhile, in Santa Ynez, Luke Gildred led his Pirates to a historic victory over Lompoc. Gildred threw five touchdown passes in the 34-30 win over the Braves, Santa Ynez' first win over Lompoc since 2009. Gildred went 18 for 32 for 319 yards with the five touchdowns.
Luke Gildred, Santa Ynez QB: 18 for 32, 319 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs in 34-30 win over Lompoc.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc DB/WRUpdated
In a losing effort for Lompoc, Deville Dickerson had 10 catches for 203 yards and a touchdown and also intercepted a pass for the Braves.
Deville Dickerson, Lompoc DB/WR: 10 catches, 203 yards, TD; INT in 34-30 loss to Santa Ynez.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB/LBUpdated
In San Luis Obispo County, Kaden Tynes continued his stellar season. The Arroyo Grande leader rushed for two touchdowns and returned an interception for another score in a 48-13 win over Madera Torres. Tynes was also nominated last week after helping Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc.
Kaden Tynes, Arroyo Grande RB/LB: 8 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; four tackles, INT return for TD in 48-13 win over Madera Torres.
Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo RB/LBUpdated
Nipomo's Vinny Hernandez had another monster all-around game, rushing for a touchdown while racking up 10 tackles and three sacks in a win over Morro Bay. The Titans are 4-0 on the season and host San Luis Obispo on Friday.
Vinny Hernandez, Nipomo RB/LB: 11 carries, 83 yards, TD; 1 catch, 12 yards; 10 total tackles, 3 sacks, 3 TFLs, 1 PBU; 2-point conversion in 48-35 win over Morro Bay.